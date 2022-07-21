Bomb hoax: Students at Evergreen Secondary School in Woodlands evacuated

There was a false bomb threat at Evergreen Secondary School in Woodlands Street 83 on Thursday morning. (PHOTO: Google Street View)

SINGAPORE — A false bomb threat at Evergreen Secondary School in Woodlands on Thursday morning (21 July) saw students evacuated and told to return home.

The police conducted a thorough sweep of the school compound, and determined that it was a false threat, according to Education Minister Chan Chun Sing in a Facebook post on Thursday.

According to The Straits Times, a male teenager is assisting in police investigations.

Chan said in his Facebook post that the school staff and students had stayed calm, and carried out their evacuation protocol as planned.

"Parents were informed via Parents Gateway not to send their children to school. All students who were already in school this morning were fully accounted for, and they were asked to return home out of precaution," he added.

"Teachers are checking in with students on their well-being, and school counsellors are on standby to assist any student if required."

Chan thanked the police for their swift response. He added that the safety of students and staff is paramount, and that his ministry will not tolerate any threat or action that endangers schools.

"Together with the police, we will take necessary action against anyone who causes public alarm," he added.

