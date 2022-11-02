Boon Lay slashing: Man pleads guilty to attack with bread knife

Screenshot of two men carrying long-bladed weapons in a car park in Singapore. Police said they have launched a manhunt operation after two men had injured two other men at Boon Lay Drive. (PHOTO: Facebook/Screenshot)

SINGAPORE — A man used a bread knife to attack another man at a wedding celebration in Boon Lay on 6 April this year, after he got upset that the man was talking to his girlfriend.

Muhammad Sajid Saleem, 20, pleaded guilty on Wednesday (2 November) to one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with weapons, and also faced one count of being a member of a secret society between July 2020 and April 2022.

Three other charges will be taken into consideration during sentencing on 23 November.

The attack took place in a carpark near Block 175 Boon Lay Drive. The day before, Sajid and his friend, a 19-year-old man, had discussed going to the wedding reception as they knew the person who was talking to his girlfriend would be at the wedding.

The pair went there with two 23.5cm-long bread knives and attacked two guests at the wedding celebration.

DPP describes attack as 'hideous'

Deputy Public Prosecutor R. Arvindren describing the attack as hideous, and asked the court to sentence Sajid to 39 months’ jail and six strokes of the cane, citing the need for deterrence.

Sajid’s lawyer N. Divanan from Phoenix Law Corporation had asked the court to call for a report to determine his reformative training. Reformative training involves detention in a centre with a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

However, DPP Arvindren said that, even if the report were to show Sajid’s suitability for reformative training, the prosecution would stand by its position of calling for a jail sentence.

District Judge Carol Ling called for the reformative training report.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt with weapons, Sajid can be jailed for up to 15 years and fined or caned. For the charge under the Societies Act, he can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $5,000.

The other man, who is accused of being an accomplice in the slashing incident, faces charges for being part of the same secret society between 2016 and April 2022.

He is expected to plead guilty to his charges on 9 November, and cannot be named as he was 14 years old in 2016.

