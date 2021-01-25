Brakes mandatory for all bicycles used on public paths, roads: MOT

A fixed gear bike (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — All bicycles must have at least one functioning brake installed when used on public paths and roads, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said on Monday (25 January) after it accepted a panel’s recommendations.

In a statement, the MOT said the Active Mobility Advisory Panel’s (AMAP) fourth review was submitted to the government on 30 December.

The AMAP’s recommendation is aimed at improving safety concerns arising from the use of brakeless bicycles, the MOT said. “This was welcomed by the active mobility community, retailers and pedestrians. We will work closely with the Panel to implement it.”

In a post on her Facebook page, Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Transport, said the MOT has decided that the proposed measure is a “timely and necessary move” given that the use of brakeless bicycles has grown recently.

“The safety of all active mobility riders and public path users is paramount, we will continue to do what is needed to create and foster a safe riding environment in Singapore,” said Dr Khor.

Brakeless bicycles were in the news recently after a 13-year-old girl fell six floors from a multi-storey carpark at Pasir Ris to her death while riding a fixed gear bicycle, which did not have brakes attached to it.

In addition, the AMAP has recommended monitoring the effectiveness of a measure requiring active mobility device users who ride for businesses or commercial reasons to be covered by third-party liability insurance, which took effect in December.

The MOT said it agreed with the panel’s assessment and will work closely with them on the issue.

