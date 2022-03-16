Buangkok sword attack: man charged, remanded for psychiatric observation

Wan Ting Koh
·Senior Reporter
·3-min read
Man who brandished sword near Buangkok Crescent mall arrested. (PHOTOS: Screenshots/Social Media)
Man who brandished sword near Buangkok Crescent mall arrested. (PHOTOS: Screenshots/Social Media)

SINGAPORE — The man who was captured in a viral video attacking a pedestrian with a samurai sword at Buangkok Crescent was charged in court on Wednesday (16 March).

Fadhil Yusop, 37, was handed one count of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, after using his sword to attack a man on Monday. He was also seen to have hit five passing cars with his sword while on the road.

Fadhil's charge sheet states that he cut a man three times, causing a cut on the man's left arm and two cuts on his left shoulder, at about 1.58pm at a traffic junction near Buangkok Square Mall.

The Singaporean, who appeared in court via videolink with his left arm in a sling and with a limp, was remanded for psychiatric observation. He will return to court on 6 April for a further mention.

According to the police, Fadhil had allegedly taken unknown pills before the attack. He also had a brief altercation with members of the public at the lift lobby of the HDB block he resided at before he jaywalked across the road and attacked the cars.

He was then seen walking onto the pavement outside of Buangkok Square Mall where he swung his sword at a man.

Fadhil had also allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” ("God is the greatest" in Arabic) during the incident. He is believed to have acted alone.

Six members of the public managed to restrain him until the police arrived. Besides the male pedestrian who suffered slash wounds, another man also suffered abrasions on his left knee.

After Fadhil's arrest, the police raided his residence and seized two packets of yellow pills.

Police case exhibit of the sword which a 37-year-old man had swung at several cars and members of the public at Buangkok Crescent on 14 March 2022. (PHOTO: Singapore Police Force)
Police case exhibit of the sword which a 37-year-old man had swung at several cars and members of the public at Buangkok Crescent on 14 March 2022. (PHOTO: Singapore Police Force)

The Internal Security Department (ISD) said in a media release on Tuesday that investigations did not suggest that the incident was an act of terror.

It added that Fadhil was previously investigated in 2016 for sharing images of militant groups such as Hamas’ Izz ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades online, but there was no indication that he was radicalised or intended to engage in armed violence. He was administered with a written warning for his social media posts.

In May 2020, Fadhil was jailed nine months and two weeks after he cycled to the Masjid Al-Mawaddah Mosque at Compassvale Bow and slashed a jogger, threatened a cyclist and disrupted a religious class. He was found to have consumed a large number of pills containing dextromethorphan, which has dissociative properties.

He was again assessed not to be radicalised, but was referred for religious counselling as a "matter of precaution", said the ISD.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means, Fadhil may be jailed up to seven years, or fined, or caned, or with any combination of the punishments.

