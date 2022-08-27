Cardinal William Goh officially appointed by Pope Francis, the first from Singapore

With his new role, Cardinal William Goh and his fellow cardinals are the second most senior in the ranks of the Roman Catholic clergy after Pope Francis. (PHOTO: Vernon Lee/Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Cardinal William Goh, the head of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore, has been officially appointed by the Vatican, the first ever from the city-state to hold the position.

The 64-year-old former archbishop is one of 20 new cardinals picked from the four corners of the world and appointed by Pope Francis during a ceremony, an ordinary consistory, on Saturday (27 August). Among them are six from Asia, including Singapore, as well as those from Brazil and Nigeria, among others.

The ceremony at St. Peter's Basilica is the 85-year-old pope's eighth since being elected in 2013 and includes clergy known for their pastoral work and, in some cases, progressive views.

With his new role, Cardinal Goh and his fellow cardinals are the second most senior in the ranks of the Roman Catholic clergy after Francis.

This would mean that the pope has chosen 83 out of the 132 cardinals currently qualified to elect a new pope.

Sixteen of the 20 cardinals would be eligible for the conclave – one that involves all cardinals aged under 80 – called to pick a successor based on their ages.

Among them is the youngest cardinal in the world, 48-year-old Italian missionary Giorgio Marengo, who works in Mongolia.

The new crop of cardinals also includes Nigeria's Peter Okpaleke, the bishop of Ekwulobia, and Leonardo Ulrich Steiner, archbishop of Manaus, Brazil.

The 80-year-old bishop emeritus of Ghent, Lucas Van Looy, had been nominated but asked to be exempted following criticism of his handling of child sexual abuse by priests in Belgium.

The ceremony at the Vatican will be followed by the traditional "courtesy visit", in which the general public is invited to greet the new cardinals.

Cardinal Goh, who was the 4th Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore, began his theological studies in Philosophy at the Major Seminary at Penang (College General), and Theology at the Major Seminary of Singapore.

In 1985, Cardinal Goh was ordained a priest in the Archdiocese of Singapore. He was Assistant Parish Priest in the Church of the Holy Cross from 1985 to 1989. He then went on to undertake his Licentiate in Dogmatic Theology at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome in 1992.

Cardinal Goh was formerly Formator, Lecturer, and Rector at the St Francis Xavier Major Seminary Spiritual Director of the Catholic Spirituality Centre. He took office as Archbishop on 18 May 2013.

