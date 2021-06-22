Challenge accepted: PSP to pursue debate on CECA in Parliament

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam (left) has challenged the PSP&#39;s Leong Mun Wai (right) to debate CECA in Parliament. (Yahoo News Singapore file photos)
Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam (left) has challenged the PSP's Leong Mun Wai (right) to debate CECA in Parliament. (Yahoo News Singapore file photos)

SINGAPORE — The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has accepted Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam's challenge to debate the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) in Parliament.

"The most important economic policies that have affected the jobs and livelihoods of Singaporeans relate to Foreign PMETs and Free Trade Agreements, in particular the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) with India," said Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Leong Mun Wai in a Facebook post on Tuesday (22 June), referring to professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs). 

Leong, who is a member of the PSP's central executive committee, added that his party will seek "further information from the government" in Parliament next month in preparation for the debate, after which it will "decide on a suitable time to file a motion". 

"It will be then up to the Speaker’s discretion to confirm the date of the debate," he added.

During a parliamentary session in May, Shanmugam issued a challenge to Leong to openly debate CECA. 

"If anyone here believes that CECA is a problem, put it up for a motion debated openly, and let's hear whether Singaporeans benefit or lose from it," said Shanmugam.

"I'm looking at you, Mr Leong," he added. "I invite you to put up a motion to debate CECA. You know that most of what is said about CECA is false."

Earlier during the session, Shanmugam also pointed to certain "parties" that have been deliberately stoking fears of foreigners as well as "encouraging racism and xenophobia" in Singapore, and warned that such actions were "dangerous".

In his Facebook post on Tuesday, Leong said that the PSP believes Singapore is in need of rebalancing the interests of Singaporeans in relation to foreign PMETs in the job market. He noted the process could involve "the recouping of tens of thousands of jobs" from work pass holders through various measures.

While this would affect the number of PMETs in the Singapore workforce, it is a "necessary step" towards creating a "win-win situation for both Singaporeans and foreign nationals", he added.

"The first step in achieving this is obtaining prompt and complete information so as to promote transparency and to eliminate prejudices. All of which is in the spirit against xenophobia and racism," said Leong.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related story:

Parliament: Shanmugam challenges PSP's Leong Mun Wai to debate CECA

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • US has 'wrong' expectation for dialogue: Kim's sister

    The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Tuesday that Washington had "wrong" expectations for dialogue with Pyongyang and was facing "greater disappointment", state media reported.

  • Chinese monk who saved 8,000 strays is dog's best friend

    His bald head glistening with sweat, Zhi Xiang peers into the eyes of a stray dog whose coat has become matted in heavy rain and says soothingly: "Let me cut your hair, cutie."

  • China policy divides Germany’s biggest party ahead of election

    Germany’s biggest party remains divided on how to tackle China ahead of September’s crunch election, with a manifesto unveiled by the Christian Democratic Union on Monday clashing with comments made by the party’s candidate to be the next chancellor, Armin Laschet. The manifesto described China as posing “the greatest foreign and security policy challenge today”. It called for a “resolute and powerful” response to Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative, adding that “China has the will and increas

  • Goodbye, Hong Kong: protesters seeking asylum abroad from national security law vow to fight on, but feel ‘survivor’s guilt’

    This is the first of a four-part series on the impact of the national security law, one year after it was imposed on Hong Kong by Beijing on June 30, 2020. Natalie Wong speaks to protesters and politicians who sought asylum in Australia, Britain and the US because of the law, and the so-called survivor’s guilt they feel every day. When Teddy* boarded a small speedboat in Hong Kong last year to start his 600km escape to Taiwan, he had no idea that within months, he would be in the United States s

  • Woman who killed rapist husband goes on trial in France

    A French woman went on trial on Monday for killing the man who raped her for years as her stepfather before becoming her husband and pimp.

  • Taiwan’s coronavirus case numbers still on the rise, but signs of easing

    The coronavirus outbreak in Taiwan has shown further signs of stabilising with 75 new local infections on Monday, down from 109 cases reported on Sunday. But, its soft lockdown measures could continue beyond the anticipated end date due to the appearance of a new “cluster” area. It is the first time Taiwan has registered fewer than 100 daily cases since May 19, when the entire island moved into the third tier of its four-tier Covid-19 alert system.Do you have questions about the biggest topics a

  • 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' hits top of NAmerican box office

    North American moviegoers again showed their love of action comedies this weekend as new release "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" shot to the top of the box office, taking in an estimated $11.7 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

  • China’s man in Washington Cui Tiankai heads for home after eight years as envoy

    After months of speculation, China’s longest-serving ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai confirmed on Tuesday that he would be leaving Washington, at a time of heightened tensions between the two countries. Cui, who held the key position for eight years, was known for his relatively moderate stance compared to the more hawkish breed of Wolf Warrior diplomats. He is expected to be succeeded by foreign vice-minister Qin Gang, a career diplomat who has worked on European affairs, but with no direct ex

  • Germany arrests Russian scientist for spying for Moscow

    German police have arrested a Russian scientist working at a German university, accusing him of spying for Moscow, prosecutors said on Monday, in a case that risks further inflaming bilateral tensions.

  • Singaporean woman jailed 30 years for torturing, killing maid

    A Singaporean woman who starved, assaulted and ultimately killed her domestic worker was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday, with the judge describing the case as "among the worst types of culpable homicide".

  • Top 5 HDB Estates for Renting in Singapore: Our Agents Share Why These Areas Are So Hot

    Looking for an HDB flat for rent in Singapore? Using PropertyGuru data, we've ranked the top 5 most popular HDB estates among renters in Q1 2021. Plus, we interviewed our top agents to find out why these areas are so popular!

  • India hits daily Covid vaccination record as free shots opened to all adults

    India recorded its highest-ever daily vaccination count on Monday as it opened up free shots to all adults.

  • China’s nuclear safety queried over Taishan reactor, but it wants to lead world by 2050

    China aims to become a dominant player in the world nuclear market in less than 30 years and have the highest safety standards and lowest costs, a government advisory body has said. For decades, China tried to catch up with safety standards in Western countries, led by the United States and France. But now China plans to challenge them, the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) said in a report published last Tuesday. It comes two months after a slight increase in radioactivity was detected deep

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily to decide closure on Friday

    Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily said Monday its board will decide whether to close the publication at their next meeting on Friday after an asset freeze by authorities using a new national security law left the outspoken media group unable to pay staff.

  • US Navy tests warship's metal with megablast

    The US Navy has started a series of tests on its newest and most advanced aircraft carrier by detonating powerful explosions to determine whether the ship is ready for war.

  • US and European stocks rebound; bitcoin slumps

    US and European stocks rallied Monday, staging a strong bounceback from last week's rout, while bitcoin sank on news of a Chinese crackdown on its massive cryptocurrency mining industry.

  • Volvo, Northvolt team up for electric battery factory

    Volvo and Sweden's Northvolt have joined forces to build a new battery factory in Europe as the automaker aims to sell only fully electric cars by 2030, the companies said Monday.

  • World’s space powers should explore ways to work with China: former ISS commander

    The world’s space powers should find ways to overcome “political inertia” and work with China to explore worlds beyond Earth, according to Canadian astronaut who worked on both the Russian and American-led space programmes. Chris Hadfield, the first Canadian to walk in space, said he was optimistic about the opportunities for the international scientific community to work with China, which had showed “tremendous space capability and cutting edge technology” with the launch of its Tiangong space

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy paper unable to pay staff after asset freeze: aide

    Hong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper warned Monday it is unable to pay staff and is at imminent risk of closure after the government froze the company's assets using a sweeping new national security law.

  • Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant shut down for apparent maintenance

    Iran's only nuclear power plant has been temporarily shut down as authorities on Monday gave conflicting reports on an apparent regular maintenance operation.