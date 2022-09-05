Changi Airport T2 southern wing to resume departures on 11 Oct

Changi Airport Terminal 2 to resume departure operations on 11 October 2022. (PHOTOS: Changi Airport Group)

SINGAPORE — Changi Airport will reopen the southern wing of Terminal 2 (T2) for departure operations on 11 October.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be the first airline to use the new check-in rows, with its flights to Malaysia and Thailand beginning to depart from T2 on 11 October. All other SIA flights flying to the rest of the Southeast Asian destinations will depart from T2 from 13 October.

SIA flights arriving in Changi will continue to be assigned gates at Terminals 1, 2 or 3.

Two other airlines – Air India and Air India Express – will also move to T2 to start operations on 18 October.

In a media release on Monday (5 September), the Changi Airpot Group said that this reopening follows the resumption of T2's arrival operations in May this year, following the easing of COVID-19 safe-travelling measures in Singapore.

"The commencement of departure operations at T2 will add to Changi’s capacity and spread out passenger operations more evenly across the airport’s terminals, as travel demand continues to grow in the lead-up to the year-end travel peak," it added.

Enhanced check-in, wayfinding experience

T2 has been re-designed to enhance the check-in and wayfinding experience for passengers. Automated check-in kiosks will be available for passengers who prefer to self-serve, before dropping off their luggage at the baggage check-in counters. Thereafter, they can proceed to clear immigration via the automated immigration clearance gates.

Passengers will also be greeted with a more spacious terminal design, with extensive use of natural materials for wall cladding and flooring coupled with giant columns displaying a unique plant palette, engendering calm and relaxation for passengers and visitors.

The southern wing of T2 will offer various F&B and retail offerings in the public and transit areas. A number of familiar shops and services will also be returning to their original store locations prior to T2’s upgrading, such as Starbucks and SingPost.

T2’s transit hotel and pay-per-use lounge will be open to departing and transit passengers. Eligible SIA customers may use the SilverKris Lounge at T2.

The northern wing of T2 is expected to be completed by 2024.

