China's success taming virus could make exit strategy harder

Via AP news wire
·4-min read
Virus Outbreak (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Virus Outbreak (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The sweeping “zero-tolerance” strategy that China has used to keep COVID-19 case numbers low and its economy functioning may, paradoxically, make it harder for the country to exit the pandemic.

Most experts say the coronavirus around the world isn’t going away and believe it could eventually become, like the flu, a persistent but generally manageable threat if enough people gain immunity through infections and vaccines.

In countries like Britain and the U.S., which have had comparatively light restrictions against the omicron wave, there is a glimmer of hope that the process might be underway. Cases skyrocketed in recent weeks but have since dropped in Britain and may have leveled off in the U.S., perhaps because the extremely contagious variant is running out of people to infect. Some places already are talking about easing COVID-19 precautions.

China, which will be in the international spotlight when the Beijing Winter Olympics begin in two weeks, is not seeing the same dynamic.

The communist government's practice throughout the pandemic of trying to find and isolate every infected person has largely protected hospitals from becoming overwhelmed and staved off the deaths that have engulfed most of the world.

But the uncompromising approach also means most people in China have never been exposed to the virus. At the same time, the effectiveness of China’s most widely used vaccines has been called into question. New studies suggest they offer significantly less protection against infection from omicron, even after three doses, than people get after booster shots of the leading Western vaccines.

Together, those factors could complicate China’s effort to get past the pandemic. Experts say if the country of 1.4 billion people were to relax restrictions, it could face a surge similar to what Singapore or Australia experienced, despite a highly vaccinated population.

“China’s susceptibility to outbreaks is likely to be more because most people have not been exposed to the virus due to the stringent measures that were put in place, thus lacking hybrid immunity, which is supposed to prove better protection than vaccination alone,” said Dr. Vineeta Bal, an immunologist at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research.

“It is risky for China to reopen right now because omicron is spreading globally, and even if the variant doesn’t cause major illness, it’ll spread like wildfire,” she added.

Dali Yang, a professor who studies Chinese politics at the University of Chicago, said, "It’s a big challenge, for leaders, especially their rhetoric on saving lives. How do you justify opening up and then having tens of thousands of people dying in the process?”

Chinese President Xi Jinping has cited China’s approach as a “major strategic success” and evidence of the “significant advantages” of its political system over Western liberal democracies.

The world's most populous nation was the only major economy to grow in 2020, and it accounted for a fraction of global deaths and infections.

As part of the country's tough-minded strategy for keeping the virus at bay, residents in Chinese cities must display their infection status on a government-monitored app to enter supermarkets, offices or even the capital.

But weeks ahead of the Olympics, omicron is testing this approach with outbreaks in the southern province of Guangdong, as well as Beijing.

Organizers of the Olympics announced they will not sell tickets locally and will allow only select spectators in. Foreign fans are not allowed.

Authorities have also asked people to not visit their hometowns around the Lunar New Year at the start of February, a move that will dampen spending during China’s most important family holiday. And the major city of Xi’an in the west and parts of Ningbo, a busy port south of Shanghai, are under lockdown.

With the Communist Party gearing up for a major meeting this fall, at which Xi is expected to be appointed to a third term as party leader, China is unlikely to relax its policies in a major way any time soon.

“If the numbers from COVID start to skyrocket to big levels, then this will reflect badly on his leadership,” said Willy Lam, an expert on Chinese political leadership at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

China relies heavily on its own Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines, along with several others made domestically. It has not approved the Pfizer shot, even though a Chinese company bought distribution rights in 2020.

Instead, the focus is on developing China's own mRNA vaccines, like the Pfizer and Moderna formulas. One such vaccine is in late trials.

Another option for China may be to track how the virus is evolving and put off opening its borders until it becomes even milder. But it's anyone guess when or if that might happen.

“What will the next variant be? How serious will it be? You can’t tell,” Bal said.

___

Ghosal reported from New Delhi, India. Associated Press Business Writer Joe McDonald in Beijing contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • China warns of 'no mercy' in corruption and monopoly crackdown

    China has vowed to ramp up its regulatory crackdown and show "no mercy" against corruption as the ruling Communist Party gears up for a key meeting that could secure President Xi Jinping a third term.

  • US blocks flights by Chinese airlines in escalating dispute

    The United States is blocking some flights by Chinese airlines in retaliation for China canceling more than a dozen flights there by American carriers

  • BA.2: More than 400 cases of new Omicron sub-variant found in England

    So far, 426 infections have been confirmed – but Omicron BA.2 has not been designated a ‘variant of concern’

  • Chinese rare earth minerals are ‘a national security risk’: Sen. Mark Kelly

    The Biden administration’s push to reduce U.S. reliance on Chinese imports has renewed domestic efforts to produce rare earths minerals, critical to the production of electric vehicles and electronics.

  • Silver Prices Consolidate Below 200-day Moving Average

    Leading Economic Indicators where in line with expectations

  • Taiwan on COVID alert as domestic Omicron cases spike

    Taiwan's government ordered a tightening of controls on Saturday after a rare spike in domestic transmission of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, saying it needed to act now to prevent being overwhelmed even though overall numbers remain quite low. After months of no or few community infections, Taiwan has seen a small rise in local COVID-19 cases since the start of the month, almost all Omicron, mainly linked to workers at the main international airport in the northern city of Taoyuan who were infected by arriving passengers. The infections have gradually spread although numbers remain comparatively low with a dozen or so new cases a day, but on Friday evening the government announced 60 new cases at a factory near the airport after testing 1,000 workers.

  • Woman jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson vows to appeal in first interview from jail

    Savannah Brockhill allegedly shows ‘no remorse’ as she claims she can prove innocence

  • China state planner says to gradually remove curbs on NEV purchases

    China's state planner said on Friday that restrictions on purchases of new energy vehicles (NEVs) will be gradually removed in various parts of the country in a "vigorous" push to promote NEVs and "green consumption". Construction of supporting infrastructure to charge and replace batteries, store energy, and refuel hydrogen cells will also be strengthened, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a document. A number of large Chinese cities such as Beijing, Guangzhou and Tianjin impose license plate quotas to limit the number of new vehicles on roads and congestion, which also apply to NEVs.

  • Woman in botched police raid: Money won't 'right this wrong'

    A Black woman who settled with the city of Chicago for nearly $3 million after she was handcuffed while naked by police officers during a botched raid of her home says “there’s no amount of money that will right this wrong.”

  • New York judge tosses over 100 convictions tied to former NYPD detective accuse of lying

    The former detective may have tainted more than 500 cases with false testimony

  • Buddhist monk who brought mindfulness to West dies in Vietnam

    One of the world's most influential Buddhist monks, Thich Nhat Hanh, died in Vietnam Saturday at age 95, his Zen teaching organization said in a statement posted to the peace activist's Twitter account.

  • Intel's $20 billion Ohio factory could become world's largest chip plant

    WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Intel Corp said on Friday it would invest up to $100 billion to build potentially the world's largest chip-making complex in Ohio, looking to boost capacity as a global shortage of semiconductors affects everything from smartphones to cars. The move is part of Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger's strategy to restore Intel's dominance in chip making and reduce America's reliance on Asian manufacturing hubs, which have a tight hold on the market. An initial $20 billion investment - the largest in Ohio's history - on a 1,000-acre site in New Albany will create 3,000 jobs, Gelsinger said.

  • Police appeal for witnesses to horror attack on young Asian woman

    ‘This is a very concerning incident’

  • Where was Jared? Five intriguing takeaways from the Jan 6 committee - Ivanka Trump development

    Statement by the former president’s daughter and the committee’s letter shed new light on riot investigation’s focus

  • Republican resistance to Trump rings hollow as ‘moderates’ say no on voting rights

    Republican resistance to Trump rings hollow as ‘moderates’ say no on voting rights. Romney, Cheney and others were hailed as the conscience of the party but their deeds in the Senate have provoked accusations of hypocrisy

  • Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir stable after latest hospital admission

    Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is in a stable condition after being admitted to a specialist heart hospital for the third time in just weeks, his daughter said Saturday.

  • Birthday gift for Cornet is a spot in 4th round in Australia

    Alize Cornet stood midcourt on Margaret Court Arena waving to the singing fans and patting her heart after an Australian Open third-round win on a sunny Saturday afternoon. While the experienced French player was touched to be serenaded on her 32nd birthday, she much preferred her own gift — the shot at a Grand Slam quarterfinal in what could be her last year on the tour. Cornet had a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 comeback win over 29th-seeded Tamara Zidansek in 2 hours, 43 minutes on the hottest day of the tournament so far at Melbourne Park.

  • Taxi driver who raped passenger he picked up on her way home jailed for 10 years

    Taxi driver Imran Rashid Ahmed picked up the woman as she walked home then drove her to a remote location and raped her.

  • IMF warns China over cost of Covid lockdowns

    Hardline approach to pandemic risks damaging global economy, says Kristalina Georgieva

  • U.S. suspends 44 U.S flights by Chinese carriers after China action

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Friday it would suspend 44 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 concerns. The suspensions will begin on Jan. 30 with Xiamen Airlines’ scheduled Los Angeles-to-Xiamen flight and run through March 29, the Transportation Department said. The decision will cut some flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines.