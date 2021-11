Reuters

India did not sign the COP26 https://www.reuters.com/business/cop pledge to stop deforestation and cut methane gas emissions by 2030 because of its concerns over the impact on trade, on the country's vast farm sector, and the role of livestock in the rural economy, officials said. At the COP26 global climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, world leaders on Tuesday pledged to stop deforestation https://www.reuters.com/world/global-climate-talks-deliver-moves-cut-methane-deforestation-2021-11-02 by the end of the decade and cut emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane to help slow climate change. Agriculture accounts for over 15% of India's $2.7 trillion economy and employs almost half of the country's more than 1.3 billion people.