Man attempting to evade arrest in Bedok (left) and controlled drug seized from residential unit (Photos: Central Narcotics Bureau/CNB)

SINGAPORE - A Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officer sustained deep cuts to his right hand on Monday (20 March) while preventing a suspect from falling from a ninth-floor residential unit along Bedok North Road.

The incident happened during a drug operation conducted by the CNB, one of two operations conducted that evening.

According to the CNB, the suspect is a 25-year-old Singaporean man, who climbed out of a bedroom window in attempt to evade the arrest during the anti-drug operation that evening.

The officer was injured while holding on to the man, who had put up a struggle and lost his footing.

With the help of other officers, the man was eventually pulled back to safety through the window and arrested. The officer was conveyed to the hospital for medical treatment.

The CNB said about 300g of ‘Ice’, 238g of heroin, 5 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets, 18 tablets suspected to contain controlled drugs and various drug paraphernalia were recovered from the bottom of the block of flats and from within the residential unit.

Three men, aged 23, 25 and 30, and a 28-year-old woman were arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences.

“Drug abuse affects not only the individual, but the families and our community at large. In one of the operations on 20 March, a suspected drug offender had total disregard of his own safety and that of others while attempting to evade arrest," said CNB senior assistant director of intelligence operations Superintendent William Tan.

"This turned into a life and death situation when our officer, who was arresting the suspect, had to hold on to the suspect when the latter lost his footing. Our officers have to make split second decisions during operations, even placing themselves in great danger to ensure the safe arrest of suspects," Tan said.

Another operation in Kaki Bukit Avenue 3

Earlier that morning, the police recovered items believed to be controlled drugs from a van during an enforcement operation around the vicinity of Kaki Bukit Avenue 3.

Story continues

The driver of the van had fled the scene after crashing into a lamp post while evading the police. About 997g of heroin was recovered from the van.

That evening, CNB officers arrested the suspected driver, a 28-year-old man, for drug trafficking, in a different residential unit located in the vicinity of Bedok North Road.

A 26-year-old pregnant woman was also arrested for drug consumption. About 137g of ‘Ice’, 87g of heroin and various drug paraphernalia were seized from the unit.

The woman’s nine-month-old baby, who was also present in the unit, was subsequently placed in the safe custody of a next-of-kin.

In total, 437g of ‘Ice’, 1,322g of heroin, 5 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets, and 18 tablets suspected to contain controlled drugs at an estimated value of $158,500 were seized during the two operations.

The 437g of ‘Ice’ and 1,322g of heroin can feed the addiction of about 250 abusers and about 630 abusers for a week respectively, the CNB said.

A person found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin or 250g of methamphetamine may face a mandatory death penalty.

Investigations are underway into the drug activities of all arrested suspects.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.