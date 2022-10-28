Collegiate VALORANT player competed from hospital bed, still won 2-0

VALORANT Legend: This collegiate VALORANT player, Sosliver8, was rushed to the hospital for pancreatitis and still competed from his hospital bed. He and his teammates stomped their opponents with a 13-3 and 13-1. (Photo: Riot Games, Jake Lucky/Twitter)

A collegiate VALORANT player from the United States has managed to compete in a VALORANT tournament while in the hospital for a medical emergency — and still helped his team win their best-of-three match with a 2-0 score.

Nishil "Sosliver8" Shah is a member of Old Dominion University (ODU) Varsity Esports in Norfolk, Virginia. His team was scheduled to compete against West Virginia Wesleyan Esports in the College VALORANT (CVAL) league.

Sosliver8 was rushed to the hospital on the day of his first College VALORANT match and was diagnosed with pancreatitis.

According to a tweet from esports reporter and content creator Jake Lucky, Sosliver8’s team requested a rematch, but West Virginia Wesleyan Esports refused.

ODU Varsity Esports had no choice but to agree to go ahead, with Sosliver8 competing from his hospital bed.

He only had his gaming laptop and his sister’s laptop cover as a makeshift mousepad, and also said in a follow-up tweet that he had to deal with 60 FPS and "so much packet loss".

When u got to play ur first cval match from the hospital but we take the W. @ODU_Esports @JakeSucky pic.twitter.com/Hx0i7224oD — Nishil Shah (@nishil08) October 22, 2022

The player even had to take a five-minute break after winning the first match to “get some shots” and an IV change, which Jake Lucky shared in a clip of the in-game player communications on Twitter.

Probably the sickest player comms of all time



Mid series from his hospital bed, Collegiate Valorant player @nishil08 needed a 5 minute break after a 13-1 stomp to "get some shots" in him and an IV change 😂 pic.twitter.com/l4idLt0sIS — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) October 23, 2022

ODU Varsity Esports eventually won 2-0, stomping their opponents with a 13-3 and 13-1 score in each match.

Story continues

Sosliver8 also thanked his teammates, Niche, Veer, and Daffect, for carrying him during the matches, with Veer posting the match result on Twitter.

We beat @WVWCesports after they initially refused to reschedule with us while having Nishii currently in the ER pic.twitter.com/MVFJBPyhmg — Veer (@WyattVeer) October 22, 2022

The College Valorant Season (CVAL) is the inaugural Valorant competition hosted by Riot Games for accredited colleges in the United States and Canada.

There will be three tournaments in the autumn, winter, and spring, culminating in the College Valorant Championship next year in Los Angeles.

Sosliver8 earns recognition from the VALORANT community

The news became viral in the VALORANT community, with Sosliver8 gaining attention and praise from several VALORANT pros, who congratulated him on his team's victory.

Former TSM player player Taylor "drone" Johnson replied to Sosliver8’s tweet saying that he was “goated".

Former Cloud9 Blue player Skyler "Relyks" Weaver also commended Sosliver8 for his win, adding, “But imagine refusing to reschedule over a medical emergency & then still losing 13-1 & 13-3.”

Riot Games also acknowledged Sosliver8 in a tweet, rewarding him with a VALORANT gun buddy and VP for his efforts.

“You dropped this, King,” LifeAtRiot, one of Riot’s official accounts, tweeted.

You dropped this, King 🫴👑



Get well soon! https://t.co/39Ew67q7mb — Life @ Riot (@LifeAtRiot) October 22, 2022

However, according to Sosliver98’s teammate, he “feels bad” for their opponents from West Virginia Wesleyan College Varsity Esports for “getting a lot of hate” because they refused to reschedule over a medical emergency.

“We beat them convincingly, and that should be enough imo,” he added.

Sosliver8 has reportedly recovered and is out of the hospital already.

“I also want to thank everybody in the gaming community for the kind words and support on the post. It was like a dream seeing so many of the people I look up to in gaming respond to it,” he tweeted after his recovery.

Many professional VALORANT players have had to sit out of tournaments or play from home because of sickness in the past.

For instance, players who tested positive for COVID-19 during the Valorant Championship Tournament (VCT) had to compete in a separate area until their quarantine period ended.

One such case was when duelist main and Valorant streamer TenZ famously fell ill with a severe case of COVID, forcing the Sentinels to scramble for a replacement at the last minute.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

For more gaming news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooGamingSEA. Also follow us on Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube, and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page!