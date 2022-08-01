Commonwealth Games: 1st gold for Singapore as women's paddlers win team event
SINGAPORE — After four days of competition, Singapore finally claimed its first gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with the women's table tennis team easily defeating Malaysia 3-0 in the final on Monday (1 August).
Other than losing the first game of the opening match, the paddlers were rarely troubled by their Malaysian counterparts as they regained the gold they lost to India in the 2018 edition and earned their fifth triumph in the event since the table tennis competition began at the Games in 2002.
After stunningly ousting India in the quarter-finals on Saturday, Malaysia looked to take another major scalp when doubles pair Karen Lyne and Ho Ying took the first game 11-7 against Singapore's Zeng Jian and Zhou Jingyi.
However, the lead proved short-lived as the Singapore duo steadied themselves to clinch the opening tie 7-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-5.
Next was Singapore's veteran Feng Tianwei, and the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist wasted little time in dispatching Malaysia's Alice Fang in straight games, 11-9, 11-1, 11-7.
It was left to Zeng to clinch the winning point against Ho in the best-of-five final, and while there was a minor hiccup in the third game, she eventually wrapped up the tie - and the gold medal - in 11-3, 11-4, 8-11, 11-5.
