Commonwealth Games: Feng Tianwei in stirring comeback to win singles gold

Singapore paddler Feng Tianwei fighting back tears after winning the women's singles gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (PHOTO: Commonwealth Games Singapore/ Andy Chua)

SINGAPORE — Down three games and 1-4 in the fourth to her doubles partner, Feng Tianwei somehow pulled off an extraordinary comeback to win her third Commonwealth Games women's singles gold medal on Sunday (7 August).

This was Singapore's second gold in Birmingham, after the women's paddlers won the team event gold on Monday.

The 35-year-old, who also won in 2010 and 2014, looked dead and buried against compatriot Zeng Jian in the final at the National Exhibition Centre, but found her best form just in time to eke out a 6-11, 5-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-8, 11-5 victory to stun her opponent, who is 10 years her junior.

When her final shot fortuitously clipped the side of the table and out of the despairing lunge of Zeng, Feng smiled and beat her chest in triumph, as the crowd cheered her never-say-die attitude.

It is a return to gold-winning form for Feng, who had lost to India's Manika Batra at the 2018 Games and had to settle for a bronze medal in Gold Coast. No wonder she was fighting back tears as "Majulah Singapura" played during the medal ceremony.

