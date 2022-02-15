COP’s Raeesah Khan report: Pritam Singh rejects findings, says WP’s evidences ignored

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chia Han Keong
·Editor
·3-min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pritam Singh
    Singaporean politician
  • Raeesah Khan
    Singaporean politician
Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh. (PHOTO: Screenshot/MCI YouTube channel)
Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh. (PHOTO: Screenshot/MCI YouTube channel)

SINGAPORE — Workers' Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh rejected the findings of the Committee of Privileges (COP) on ex-WP Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan being instructed by him to take her lie in Parliament to the grave.

In an impassioned defence in Parliament on Tuesday (15 February), the Leader of the Opposition said that the COP had disregarded evidence provided by WP in its report, and came to conclusions that he had smeared Raeesah and "weaponised" her mental state, both of which he rejected.

Singh was speaking during a parliamentary debate on two motions relating to the COP recommendations to fine Raeesah $35,000 for lying to the House multiple times and abusing her parliamentary privilege; and for him and WP vice-chairman Faisal Manap to be referred to the public prosecutor for possible criminal charges.

"The COP did not appear to want to get to the bottom of why Ms Khan first lied in Parliament nor why she had a propensity to lie with respect to her anecdote, both in and out of this House," he said.

"What took centrestage instead was her uncorroborated testimony that she was instructed to take her lie to the grave by the WP leadership, a fabrication which never came out from any witness at the Committee of Privileges except Ms Raeesah Khan herself. I reject this finding completely."

Conclusion rested on uncorroborated evidence by Raeesah

Singh said that the COP's conclusion that he told Raeesah to take her lie to the grave rested on an uncorroborated piece of evidence: a WhatsApp text originating from Raeesah herself.

"The COP does not question Ms Khan’s credibility even though she was the one who lied in this House, by her own admission, and even though she also lied when she first communicated with me about this matter," he said.

Singh added that several evidence he submitted to the COP had either not been noted, or not been included in the committee's report.

The first was the notes of the WP's disciplinary panel which showed that Raeesah tendered, on her own accord, documents which revealed that she the patient of a psychotherapist who had referred her to a psychiatrist. The second was that Raeesah had voluntarily shared with the panel on 29 November that she suffered from dissociation.

"I believed that Ms Khan should not be excessively punished for a condition she could be labouring under, and the COP ought to see it as a mitigatory point in her favour," he said.

"I reject this assertion that in raising the matter of Ms Khan’s mental health to a fact-finding body with a view to considering an appropriate punishment on her, I had somehow smeared her, or worse, somehow cast aspersions on those with mental health conditions."

Gave Raeesah too much time to clarify lie

Singh acknowledged, however, that he gave Raeesah too much time to clarify the lie she originally made on 3 August last year. The former Sengkang GRC MP had waited until 1 November before admitting that she had lied in Parliament over a claim that she had accompanied a sexual assault victim to a police station, where the victim was allegedly treated insensitively.

Singh insisted that he had done so because he was sympathetic to how Raeesah had been a sexual assault victim, as recounted by her. However, he rejected Raeesah's assertion during the COP hearings that he had told her to "take the lie to the grave".

He said a natural explanation for her assertion was how it was human nature to feel "disenchantment" with the party and its leadership once she saw the curtain coming down on her political career after she resigned.

"When your departure is precipitated by an overwhelming loss of support from your party members and colleagues except for your closest allies, from a human behaviour standpoint, I can understand why a person would turn against one’s party leaders," Singh said.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • California Love: Dre, Snoop lead Super Bowl set that sees Eminem take knee

    For the first time hip-hop headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, starring Dr. Dre and proteges Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Eminem, who invoked a racial justice protest by taking a knee on music's biggest stage.

  • Kiwi cops blast use of Barry Manilow songs to clear protesters

    Efforts to clear New Zealand anti-vaccine protesters by blasting Barry Manilow songs on a loop have drawn criticism from police officers caught in the crossfire.

  • Pope Francis calls for every effort for peace in Ukraine

    In his Sunday's Angelus prayer Pope Francis made an appeal "to the conscience of political leaders" to make "every effort for peace" in Ukraine.

  • Female Afghan activist arrested by armed men in January ‘has been released’

    About 29 women were among the 40 people reportedly detained by Taliban on Friday

  • Livingstone earns big, Morgan and Finch unsold in IPL auction

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Punjab Kings bought England all-rounder Liam Livingstone for $1.53 million on Sunday but Australia's World-Cup winning skipper Aaron Finch went unsold in the players auction for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan was not signed up but team mate Jofra Archer was bought by Mumbai Indians for $1.06 million even though the fast bowler, recovering after an elbow surgery, is unlikely to play in this year's tournament.

  • Belgian police scramble to block anti-vaccine convoy

    A few dozen protesters from the self-proclaimed "freedom convoy" gather on a parking lot on the outskirts of Brussels, as Belgian police screen traffic in an effort to stop the Canada-style protests from reaching the Belgian capital city.

  • Snake on a plane: AirAsia jet forced to divert

    An AirAsia passenger plane was forced to divert and make an unscheduled landing after a snake was spotted slithering through the overhead lights, the Malaysian budget carrier confirmed Monday.

  • India's Jan WPI inflation in double digits for 10th month

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's wholesale price index stayed in the double digits in January, for the 10th month in a row, as firms grapple with rising input costs and more pass on higher prices to consumers. Wholesale prices in January rose 12.96% from a year earlier, less than the previous month's 13.56%, government data showed on Monday. It was higher than the 12.70% forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, in part due to higher food prices - up 9.55% on the year, versus 9.24% in December.

  • Japan PM to call Ukraine leader over invasion fears

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later Tuesday, a government official said, as Tokyo expressed "grave concern" about the risk of a Russian invasion.

  • All banks to register alphanumeric SMS IDs after OCBC phishing scam: Josephine Teo

    All major retail banks in Singapore will be required to register their alphanumeric IDs, in the wake of the recent OCBC Bank SMS phishing scam, says Josephine Teo.

  • Paris police kill attacker at Gare du Nord

    French police early Monday shot dead a man who lunged at officers with a long-bladed knife marked with an anti-police slogan at Paris's Gare du Nord train station, the interior minister said.

  • India bans 54 more Chinese apps over security concerns

    Sea, which is headquartered in the southeast Asian city of Singapore, also offered no immediate comment. India has banned a total of 321 apps since political tension first flared with its giant neighbour in 2020, leading to the South Asian nation's initial ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok. Shares of Sea plunged 18.4% in New York on Monday to wipe more than $16 billion from the company's market value, following reports of the latest ban.

  • Key US-Canada bridge reopens, truckers still cripple Ottawa

    Police used armored vehicles as they worked to clear the Ambassador Bridge, a vital trade link

  • Calls grow to free Nicaragua prisoners after Ortega opponent dies

    Calls mounted Monday for dozens of opposition figures jailed in Nicaragua to be freed after the death of a would-be presidential candidate fueled fears for the health and safety of others.

  • Ancient mummies of children, likely sacrificed, unearthed in Peru

    Six mummified children thought to have been sacrificed hundreds of years ago, apparently to accompany a dead nobleman to the afterlife, have been unearthed in a tomb near Lima, archaeologists reported.

  • Some schools reopen in Indian state after hijab dispute

    UDUPI, India (Reuters) -Some schools reopened in the Indian state of Karnataka on Monday after closing last week when protests erupted over students being barred from wearing the hijab in class. The issue, widely seen by India's Muslim minority community as a bid to sideline it by authorities in a Hindu-dominated nation, comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares for elections in key states. Police stood guard as students in pink uniforms, about a dozen wearing the hijab, entered a government girl's school where the issue first flared in the southern Indian state's district of Udupi, about 400 km (250 miles) from the tech hub of Bengaluru.

  • French stores bring back chitchat at the checkout

    Every day at 9:00 am sharp, 72-year-old Gisele shows up at her local hypermarket in western France to "cheat loneliness".

  • Canada police clear key border bridge but protests still crippling Ottawa

    Canadian police on Sunday cleared a key US border bridge occupied by trucker-led demonstrators angry over Covid-19 restrictions, towing vehicles and making "several" arrests in their bid to quell a movement that has also paralyzed downtown Ottawa.

  • Man accused of desecrating the Quran stoned to death by enraged mob in Pakistan

    The angry mob hanged the accused after lynching him

  • Russian teen Valieva allowed to skate again at Beijing Olympics

    Russian teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva can compete again at the Beijing Olympics after sport's top court said on Monday she should not be suspended for failing a drugs test.