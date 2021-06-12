COVID: 12 community cases among 21 new cases in Singapore

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·1-min read
People wearing protective mask cross a street on June 8, 2021 in Singapore. Singapore enters a month long heightened alert from May 16 to June 13 to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the local community. New restrictions on movements and activities have been introduced such as limiting social interaction to two, prohibiting dining out and a reduced operating capacity at shopping malls, offices and attractions. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
People wearing protective mask cross a street on June 8, 2021 in Singapore. Singapore enters a month long heightened alert from May 16 to June 13 to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the local community. New restrictions on movements and activities have been introduced such as limiting social interaction to two, prohibiting dining out and a reduced operating capacity at shopping malls, offices and attractions. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE – The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (12 June) confirmed 21 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, bringing the country's total case count to 62,266.

The ministry said in a press release that there are 12 new community cases, with seven linked to previous cases. Among them, two have already been placed on quarantine, and five were detected through surveillance. The remaining five cases are currently unlinked. 

Additionally, there are nine imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore. All nine are returning Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.

The MOH will release more details at night. 

MORE DETAILS TO COME

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories:

COVID: Social gathering size can increase to 5 per group from 14 June – MTF

COVID: Dine-in at F&B places can resume at max 5 per group from 21 June

Work-from-home remains default arrangement in Singapore's Phase 3 (HA)

4 COVID ART test kits on sale at 3 Singapore pharmacies from 16 June: MTF

Latest stories

  • Foreign businesses shocked by rollout of China's anti-sanctions law

    China's quick rollout of a law against foreign sanctions has left European and American companies shocked and facing "irreconcilable" compliance issues, two top business groups said Friday, despite Beijing saying the move would unlikely impact investment.

  • 5 Best Car Insurance Plans in Singapore (2021)

    It is compulsory to have your car insured in Singapore. Why not make the most of it by looking for the best car insurance plan in town when your policy is up for renewal? While it can be tempting to simply renew your existing car […] The post 5 Best Car Insurance Plans in Singapore (2021) appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • Beijing repeats offer of Covid-19 vaccines as Taiwan reports 287 new cases

    Beijing has repeated an offer to vaccinate people from Taiwan against Covid-19, as the coronavirus continues to spread on the island. The Taiwan Affairs Office, Beijing’s main body for cross-strait affairs, on Friday said that Taiwanese who fly to mainland China can voluntarily receive Covid-19 shots as long as they meet vaccination requirements and follow outbreak control measures. “[We] urge the authorities to earnestly listen to the voices of the people on the island and remove the man-made o

  • ION Orchard to close from Saturday for 4 days due to COVID cases

    ION Orchard will be closed to the public from Saturday (12 June) for four days and reopen on 16 June after three cases working at the mall were found to have COVID-19 infection.

  • Trump surveillance of Democrats sparks abuse of power claims

    Democrats erupted in outrage Friday over news that Donald Trump's Justice Department secretly surveilled lawmakers probing possible collusion with Russia, reaping the phone records of top political foes in what they called an unprecedented abuse of power.

  • China’s rocket force tests ‘carrier killer’ DF-26 ballistic missiles

    China’s rocket force has conducted firing exercises involving “carrier killer” DF-26 ballistic missiles. A missile brigade under the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force recently held launch practice in an unspecified training field at night to improve its combat ability, China National Radio reported on Tuesday. In the exercise, the brigade practised the fast transfer of missiles to another location to launch a second wave of missiles, a drill to train the brigade’s fast-response capabilities,

  • Ngee Ann Poly lecturer who allegedly made Islamophobic comments could face dismissal

    Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman has taken to Facebook to express his shock and disappointment at alleged Islamophobic remarks made by a Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) lecturer.

  • Agnes Chow: From teen activist to jailed Hong Kong democracy leader

    Agnes Chow hails from a generation of Hong Kong democracy activists who cut their teeth in politics as teenagers and are now being steadily silenced by China.

  • Putin denies Russia preparing to give Iran advanced satellite system

    President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied a US media report that Russia is set to deliver an advanced satellite system to Iran that will vastly improve its spying capabilities.

  • South Korean MP apologises over BTS tattoo pictures

    South Korea's youngest MP apologised Thursday after she provoked fury among BTS fans by using pictures of tattooed singer Jungkook to promote her campaign to liberalise the country's restrictive laws on inking.

  • Singapore to ease curbs as virus cases fall

    Singapore will begin slowly easing a month-long partial lockdown from next week after the curbs succeeded in stemming a coronavirus outbreak, authorities said Thursday.

  • Man, 24, arrested for appearing nude in public places

    A 24-year-old man who was seen naked in public in several photos and videos circulating online has been arrested by the police.

  • China passes anti-foreign sanctions law

    China on Thursday passed a new law to counter foreign sanctions, as it looks to build its defences against rising US and EU pressure over trade and human rights.

  • 3 Reasons Nong-O Gaiyanghadao Is Undoubtedly One Of The Best Muay Thai Fighters in History

    A closer look at the reasons why Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is considered one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time.

  • McDonald's says hackers breached data in Taiwan, South Korea

    Fast food giant McDonald's on Friday said hackers breached their servers and accessed data from customers in Taiwan and South Korea.

  • Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou wants HSBC evidence kept secret in Canadian extradition battle

    Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Co. executive Meng Wanzhou are seeking a publication ban on new evidence obtained from HSBC bank that they think will boost her Canadian court battle against extradition to the United States. They believe the material supports her claim that she is the victim of an abuse of process and she should be released, although the exact nature of the evidence has not been described. Her lawyer, Richard Peck, previously said the material, obtained as a result of a recent Ho

  • Man who assaulted police officer 'did not like' his face

    A secret society member who brutally assaulted a police officer and caused him to suffer a traumatic brain injury with help from his twin brother was jailed for two years, nine months and four weeks on Friday (11 June).

  • China’s nuclear threat to US grows, mainly in the risk of a mishap, experts say

    China’s nuclear arsenal is a growing threat to US security, less in its absolute size than in the growing risk of a mishap as Washington and Beijing butt heads over Taiwan and many other issues, experts told a US Congressional commission on Thursday. “Have the risks changed? Yes, it’s a more competitive US-China relationship, and the chances of a conflict over Taiwan – while I don’t believe they’re high right now, they certainly have increased,” said Phillip Saunders, director of the Centre for

  • 'Misogynistic perverts': Aussie star pulls out of Olympic swim trials

    Blaming "misogynistic perverts in sport and their boot lickers", dual Olympic silver medallist Maddie Groves has pulled out of Australia's swimming trials for the Tokyo Games.

  • IMF warns of risks after El Salvador adopts bitcoin

    A spokesman for the IMF on Thursday warned of the risks of using bitcoin for day-to-day transactions after El Salvador, which is in negotiations for additional funds from the crisis lender, approved the cryptocurrency's use.