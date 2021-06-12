COVID: 12 community cases among 21 new cases in Singapore

People wearing protective mask cross a street on June 8, 2021 in Singapore. Singapore enters a month long heightened alert from May 16 to June 13 to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the local community. New restrictions on movements and activities have been introduced such as limiting social interaction to two, prohibiting dining out and a reduced operating capacity at shopping malls, offices and attractions. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE – The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (12 June) confirmed 21 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, bringing the country's total case count to 62,266.

The ministry said in a press release that there are 12 new community cases, with seven linked to previous cases. Among them, two have already been placed on quarantine, and five were detected through surveillance. The remaining five cases are currently unlinked.

Additionally, there are nine imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore. All nine are returning Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.

The MOH will release more details at night.

MORE DETAILS TO COME

