COVID-19: Booster vaccine shots for kids aged 5 to 11 in fourth quarter of the year

A COVID-19 vaccination centre in Singapore. (PHOTO: Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — With a possible COVID-19 wave coming at the year end, Singapore will offer booster shots to children aged five to 11 in the fourth quarter of the year, around the end of the examination period in primary schools.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) added in a media release on Wednesday (24 August) that the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has also extended its authorisation of Modern's Spikevax vaccine to very young children aged between six months and five years old.

"A decision on the recommendation for vaccination of this age group is expected soon. If approved, we will time it together with the booster exercise for children aged 5 to 11, and administer them at the same centres for the convenience of parents," the ministry said in the media release.

MOH will be setting up five dedicated vaccination centres across the island to administer booster doses for these children. Details will be announced at a later date.

Second booster recommended for persons aged 50 to 79

Meanwhile, the Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination (EC19V) has also recommended those aged 50 to 79 years old to receive a second booster vaccine shot at least five months after their first. Persons who are medically vulnerable are also encouraged to receive their second booster.

Previously, only persons aged 80 years and older were recommended to get the vaccine, while it was also offered to persons aged 50 to 79 years.

MOH said that while the first booster vaccine has conferred good protection against hospitalisation and severe COVID among persons in this age group, it has been over a year since this was administered and the protection is expected to gradually wane.

"We need to keep our vaccinations up-to-date, to prepare for possible future infection waves," the ministry said in Wednesday's media release.

"Further, latest evidence indicates that a second booster can further strengthen vaccine effectiveness against severe diseases, which increased from 94 to 97 per cent for those aged 70 to 79, and from 97 to 98 per cent for those aged 60 to 69."

Story continues

All eligible persons may receive their doses by walking into any of the 10 joint testing and vaccination centres (JTVCs) located across Singapore. Residents may also book an appointment at the JTVCs, participating Public Health Preparedness Clinics or polyclinics via their SMS invitation.

Revised requirements for travellers entering Singapore

Following the announcement on the removal of the legal requirement to wear face masks indoors in Singapore on Wednesday, the city-state will also amend its Vaccinated Travel Framework requirements for travellers entering Singapore.

From 12.59pm on Sunday (28 August), all non-fully vaccinated travellers entering Singapore will no longer be required to undergo a seven-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival. They will also not be subject to an exit-SHN polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

However, they will continue to be required to test negative on a pre-departure test within two days before departing for Singapore. Non-fully vaccinated short-term visitors will also continue to be required to purchase COVID-19 travel insurance to cover the duration of their stay in Singapore.

Non-fully vaccinated long-term pass holders and short-term visitors aged 13 and above will also not be required to apply for entry approval to enter Singapore.

COVID vaccination will continue to be a condition for the approval of all new applications for long-term passes and work passes. From 1 October, vaccination will also continue to be required for the renewal of existing work passes for work-permit holders and S Pass holders either from the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors, or residing in dormitories.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.