COVID-19: FairPrice, Dairy Farm Singapore to reserve shopping hours for vulnerable members of public

SINGAPORE — Vulnerable members of the public will get their dedicated shopping hours at NTUC FairPrice and Dairy Farm Singapore outlets, when they can shop under safe distancing measures during this COVID-19 pandemic period.

In a media release on Tuesday (24 March), FairPrice said it will launch a Priority Shopping Hour trial from next Monday, to improve safe distancing measures for vulnerable members of the public – such as those of the Pioneer Generation, persons with disabilities and pregnant women – when they shop for daily necessities.

The trial will be held every Monday during the first hour of each store’s normal operating hours. For its 24-hour outlets, the dedicated hour will be from 7am to 8am.

Similarly, Dairy Farm Singapore also put out a media release on Tuesday, saying it will introduce dedicated shopping hours for vulnerable members of the public at all its outlets (Cold Storage, Giant, Marketplace and Jasons Deli) every Tuesday and Wednesday, starting from this week.

The shopping hours will also during the first hour of trading, or 8am to 9am for its 24-hour stores.

How to shop during the Priority Shopping Hour

To shop during the Priority Shopping Hour at FairPrice outlets, Pioneer Generation (PG) members need to present their PG Card. They will also enjoy additional discounts from the existing PG Discount Scheme when they shop on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Pregnant women and persons with disabilities need only to inform the FairPrice staff manning the entrance of the store of their condition to gain admission into the store during this dedicated hour.

“The dedicated shopping hour for our PG members help safeguard their well-being and provide them with more time and space,” said FairPrice Group chief executive officer Seah Kian Peng.

“We will proactively introduce and review initiatives to better serve the needs of shoppers and protect the interest of the community during this challenging climate.”

For Dairy Farm Singapore outlets, there is no need for the elderly to show proof of age.

Precautionary measures at outlets

FairPrice said in its media release that it has various precautionary measures in place to maintain a safe and clean environment for its shoppers and staff.

These include floor markings at checkout queues to maintain social distancing, as well as in-store posters and announcements to remind customers. All food sampling will also cease until further notice.

Cleaning regimes have also been stepped up, especially for surfaces like railings, trolleys, baskets, and checkout counters. All staff and suppliers will have their temperatures taken at least twice a day, while hand sanitisers have been made available for customers to use.

For Dairy Farm Singapore, it has designated special checkout lines for the vulnerable members of the public during the normal operating hours to accommodate those who cannot shop during the dedicated hours.

