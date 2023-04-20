People are wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 during the early days of the pandemic in Singapore. (PHOTO: Maverick Asio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has refuted false claims on social media that the Omicron sub-variant XBB of the COVID-19 virus is "five times more toxic" than the Delta variant.

The ministry had put up a Facebook post on Wednesday (19 April) to debunk an online message which claims that XBB is difficult to detect and has a higher mortality rate than the Delta variant.

It emphasised that these allegations are untrue and have been circulating on WhatsApp.

MOH added, "International and local data have shown that the Omicron XBB sub-variant is milder than the Delta variant, and does not have a higher mortality rate.

"Current COVID-19 tests are able to detect COVID-19 infections, including the XBB strains."

Singapore had encountered the Delta wave of COVID-19 infections in 2021, and saw infection cases of up to 5,000 daily at its peak. The Delta variant had carried a higher risk of severe infections than the subsequent Omicron wave in January 2022.

No clear dominant strain in the community

MOH clarified in its Facebook post that there is no clear dominant strain among the various strains currently in the local community, and there is no evidence showing that any of them is causing more severe illness.

Despite the current COVID-19 infection wave, the ministry said that intensive-care unit (ICU) admissions remain stable and low, with fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients in ICU at any one time over the past month.

MOH also urged the public to refer to its website for the latest information on COVID-19.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had said earlier this month that three in 10 of the current cases are reinfections. This is a higher percentage than the 20 to 25 per cent seen during the last wave.

