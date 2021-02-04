COVID-19: Singapore confirms 22 new cases, all imported

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·1-min read
Gardens by the Bay in Singapore.
Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. (PHOTO: Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Thursday (4 February), taking the country’s total case count to 59,624.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted infection.

“There are 22 imported cases, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore,” said the ministry.

This story will be updated later.

WATCH: Free COVID-19 vaccine in Singapore

99% of total cases have recovered

With 19 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Wednesday, 59,301 cases – or 99.5 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 39 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, and none in the intensive care unit.

A total of 214 patients – with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive – are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 29 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

Amongst the 211 confirmed cases reported from 28 January to 3 February, 119 cases have tested positive for their serology tests, 41 have tested negative, and 51 serology test results are pending.

  • Q&A: The Wuhan lab at the heart of the leak theory

    Speculation has swirled since the start of the pandemic that Covid-19 may have emerged from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan. World Health Organization inspectors visited the lab on Wednesday.

  • Vivian Balakrishnan takes 'full responsibility' over TraceTogether saga

    The Singapore government has acknowledged its error in failing to state that TraceTogether is not exempt from the Criminal Procedure Code.

  • National security law: at least 5 out of 8 Hong Kong universities may have no elected student unions amid low participation rate over arrest fears

    At least five out of eight Hong Kong public universities could be left without a popularly elected student union as arrests of leaders over the past year over politically sensitive events have deterred some from joining such bodies. The handful of students still keen on running for union positions said they felt the national security law was unclear, and they ran the risk of breaching the legislation imposed last June. Hong Kong’s student unions are known to be vocal on social and political issues, and have played an active role in movements such as the 2019 anti-government protests.Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China. Hong Kong protests: university heads pressed to get tough on student action But five varsities – Baptist University, City University, Education University, Lingnan University and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) – do not have enough students forming a body, or so-called cabinets, to run in this year’s union elections. A cabinet comprises a group of students running for different posts, such as president, external or internal vice-presidents and secretary. Only Chinese University (CUHK) and Polytechnic University (PolyU) have achieved the required minimum – which differs between schools – for one cabinet each, while a single individual is standing for the University of Hong Kong’s (HKU) student union executive committee election. Students who spoke to the Post attributed the lacklustre turnouts to concerns over a perceived erosion in freedom of expression, after management at various campuses either banned or cautioned against politically sensitive events last year which later led to the discipline or arrest of student leaders. More students arrested over attack on security guards at Chinese University Student leaders said they faced more difficulties in organising protest-related activities on campus, while union positions had become hot seats that were less attractive to peers. Last month, HKUST’s student union president and vice-president were suspended after they held a memorial last May amid the Covid-19 pandemic for student Alex Chow Tsz-lok who died after a car park fall near a protest in 2019. They were accused of ignoring management’s warning on health risks and refusing to remove protest-related materials on campus notice boards. In the same month, CUHK student union provisional president Owen Au Cheuk-hei was arrested along with four students for their suspected involvement in an incident in which a black-clad group threw an unknown powder at security guards on campus. In November, PolyU’s student union was told by management to call off a screening of a television documentary on the 13-day police siege of the school during the 2019 social unrest. Also in November, CUHK threatened to cancel a photo exhibition commemorating the anniversary of protesters’ occupation of the campus over legal concerns centred on a poster bearing a protest slogan deemed to be separatist. In the election declaration by the sole cabinet running for CUHK’s student union race this year, the 12 members said they remained defiant despite the management’s “suppression”, and vowed to safeguard what they saw as the remaining freedom and autonomy of holding movements on campus. Their election platform also lashed out at the national security law, saying it was “serving the regime’s purpose to suppress dissents and an attempt to silence Hongkongers”, while calling the city’s rule of law “dead” and a “legal weapon of the authoritarian regime”. “Our whole cabinet is prepared to be arrested. And if university management decides to suppress us with disciplinary measures such as handing us demerits, suspending us or even expelling us, it would be within our expectations,” external vice-president Terence Law declared on campus radio last week. PolyU’s 18-strong team also stressed in its platform that it would continue to be vocal and actively respond to social affairs. Similarly, president hopeful Alan Wu Wai-kuen said his whole cabinet was prepared to face arrests. He added that legal thresholds had been unclear under the national security law, which targets acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. “People often talk about [not crossing] the red lines under the law, but it is still unclear where the red lines actually are. In fact, the relevant thresholds may even be raised by [authorities] whenever they want to,” Wu told the Post on Monday. But he stressed the cabinet would not self-censor, raising the example of one of its slogans in their manifesto “Revolution is justified; liberation is legitimate”, despite it being similar to 2019’s clarion call for protesters – “Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times” – which was deemed by police as a possible breach of the security law. At the city’s oldest university HKU, only one student is running for the seat of the union’s general secretary, rendering a by-election to fill up the remaining 13 seats under school regulations, according to incumbent student union president Edy Jeh Tsz-lam. Last year, student unions at CUHK, CityU, Lingnan University, Baptist University and Education University were also left vacated due to various reasons, with basic student affairs operations maintained only by provisional committees. Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung Yun-hung said last November that university management should tighten their supervision over student activities and spell out clearer rules when allowing student unions to organise events on campus. In replies to the Post, HKUST and PolyU said there were no changes in their policies on student activities on campus, although a PolyU spokeswoman added that management had the right to take back facilities over any perceived violations. A CUHK spokeswoman stressed that no unlawful activity would be allowed on campus at all times, while CityU said the university had established guidelines and policies for event management which should be followed by all members.More from South China Morning Post:University of Hong Kong warns student union screening of documentary about activist could violate lawHong Kong protests: four more students arrested over attack on security guards at Chinese UniversityHong Kong university suspends student leaders over banned memorial for undergraduate who fell to his death near site of protestHong Kong liberal studies: content on national security, lawfulness, patriotism to be expanded under coming revampThis article National security law: at least 5 out of 8 Hong Kong universities may have no elected student unions amid low participation rate over arrest fears first appeared on South China Morning PostFor the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.

    After his girlfriend repeatedly refused to marry him, a man punched her on the nose, fracturing her nasal bone.

    A Myanmar court has charged ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi with breaching an import and export law, a spokesperson from her National League for Democracy (NLD) said Wednesday.

    Over the past month, 350 people have written in to the authorities to request that their TraceTogether (TT) data be deleted, said Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

    A second Chinese lawyer involved in defending a Hong Kong democracy activist charged with illegally leaving the territory said Tuesday he had lost his license.

    The twin half-brothers of a girl who was allegedly murdered by her stepfather had sat on the girl's stomach before her death, the court heard.

    This week's coup in Myanmar risks resurrecting the troubled nation's international pariah status and destroys a civilian power-sharing agreement where the generals still maintained huge control, leaving many wondering why the military took such a drastic step now.

    The Health Sciences Authority has authorised the use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Singapore for individuals aged 18 years and above.

    Britain’s health chief said Wednesday that a new study suggesting that a single dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine provides a high level of protection for 12 weeks supports the government’s strategy of delaying the second shot so it can protect more people quickly with a first dose. Britain's decision has been criticized as risky by other European countries, but Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the study “backs the strategy that we’ve taken and it shows the world that the Oxford vaccine works effectively.” Hancock's comments came after Oxford University released a study showing the vaccine cut transmission of the virus by two-thirds and prevented severe disease.

  • National security law: Hong Kong court gives Apple Daily more time to check whether police wrongly seized documents in high-profile operation

    Hong Kong’s High Court has granted extra time for Apple Daily to check whether police wrongly seized any materials in a high-profile operation last summer, which saw the newspaper’s founder Jimmy Lai Chee-ying and his associates arrested under the national security law. The High Court in November ordered police to review the seized items, together with representatives of Apple Daily and senior executives, to see whether any journalistic materials and confidential documents had been wrongfully seized during the nine-hour raid on the newspaper’s Tseung Kwan O premises on August 10. Lai and nine others were arrested over allegations of colluding with foreign forces or committing commercial fraud during the operation.Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China. The court order followed six writs filed by Lai, now remanded in jail over a charge of colluding with foreign forces, as well as the newspaper’s publisher Next Digital, its subsidiaries and five arrested senior employees to reclaim possession of documents and digital files which were either related to news reporting or legal proceedings, or seized outside officers’ powers. In a previous hearing, a police lawyer said investigators had taken away 423 items as evidence, including 45 computers and three servers. They had started examining 353 of those items, which had not been identified as confidential by any of the plaintiffs. Mr Justice Wilson Chan Ka-shun had ordered police to provide forensic copies of the seized digital materials to the plaintiffs for joint inspection, before arriving at a final order. Lawyers for the companies said on Tuesday they needed extra time to review those copies, as they had difficulties obtaining access to the files which could only be viewed using specific software. Where does the Apple Daily raid fit into Hong Kong’s enforcement of national security law? Another lawyer for Next Digital’s chief administrative officer Wong Wai-keung made a similar request on the grounds his client had undergone heart surgery two months ago. The judge granted time extensions of 21 to 35 days for parties to sort out the technical issues and identify the wrongfully seized articles. Lai has been charged alongside Wong and chief operating officer and chief financial officer Royston Chow Tat-kuen with a joint count of fraud over improper use of office space in Tseung Kwan O. The media tycoon was also charged under the Beijing-imposed national security legislation in a separate case, in which he was accused of calling for foreign governments to impose sanctions or blockade or engage in other hostile activities against Hong Kong or China. The High Court granted him HK$10 million bail in the national security case after 20 days on remand, but he was sent back to jail after the city’s top court permitted prosecutors to appeal against Lai’s release. The Court of Final Appeal has reserved its ruling on the appeal.More from South China Morning Post:Where does the Apple Daily raid fit into Hong Kong’s enforcement of national security law?Absence of a foreign judge for Jimmy Lai case raises questionsApple Daily boss Jimmy Lai has case to answer in intimidation trial, Hong Kong court rulesThis article National security law: Hong Kong court gives Apple Daily more time to check whether police wrongly seized documents in high-profile operation first appeared on South China Morning PostFor the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.

    US President Joe Biden's administration Wednesday extended the New START nuclear treaty with Russia by five years, saying it hoped to prevent an arms race despite rising tensions with Moscow, including over its imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

    The US on Wednesday called on Myanmar's military to free Aung San Suu Kyi, as the ousted leader was charged after being detained in a coup, while calls for civil disobedience opposing the putsch gathered pace.

    A timeline of the issues that surround data from the TraceTogether app and token, following a law passed in Singapore restricting its uses.

    For Tahani al-Rifi, a 34-year-old Palestinian thyroid cancer patient, her twice-monthly trips out of Gaza for iodine radiotherapy had offered hope that she could beat the illness.

    Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6 percent effective against symptomatic Covid-19, according to results published Tuesday that independent experts said allayed transparency concerns over the jab, which Moscow is already rolling out.