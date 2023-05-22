Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivering a speech at the Istana in 2017 (left) and photo of Lee's COVID-19 positive Antigen Rapid Test Kit (Photos: Associated Press/Wong Maye-E and Facebook/Lee Hsien Loong)

SINGAPORE - Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time on Monday morning (22 May).

PM Lee, 71, posted a photo of his positive antigen rapid test (ART) result in a post on his Facebook page at 10.40am, alongside two paragraphs of text explaining his situation.

"I tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time this morning. This comes after my recent work trips," he wrote.

"I am generally feeling okay, but my doctors have advised me to self-isolate until I am asymptomatic. They have also prescribed me Paxlovid, an antiviral medication, because of my age."

PM Lee added that he took his most recent COVID-19 vaccine booster in November last year.

"Please continue to keep your vaccinations up-to-date, as it reduces the risk of severe illness," he said in his Facebook post.

"As COVID-19 remains endemic in Singapore, we must continue to stay safe and healthy."

PM Lee had made official visits to two African countries earlier this month - to South Africa's Cape Town from 14 to 16 May, and then to Kenya's capital Nairobi from 17 to 19 May.

Well wishes and messages have flooded his Facebook page since he put up his post, with many wishing him a speedy recovery.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.