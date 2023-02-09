A TraceTogether token and mobile phone application on top of a surgical mask (left) and Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung (Photos: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE - Those still holding on to physical TraceTogether tokens will be able to return them from next Monday (13 February), Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung announced in a press conference on Thursday.

The return exercise, which will run till 12 March 2023, comes as Singapore steps down its COVID-19 measures and lowers the DORSCON (Disease Outbreak Response System Condition) level from yellow to green.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said members of the public can return their TraceTogether (TT) Tokens at TT Token counters open at all 108 Community Clubs/Centres (CCs).

Those still holding the tokens are strongly encouraged to return them for refurbishment and recycled distribution to those who need it, should digital contact tracing operations need to be reactivated in the future.

Public may uninstall TraceTogether and SafeEntry Apps

As the COVID-19 situation stabilises in 'hybrid immunity' Singapore, members of the public may also choose to uninstall their TT App, the MOH said.

Enterprises are also allowed to do the same for the SafeEntry (SE) Business App, though both apps will remain available on the App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery.

TT and SE data deleted from servers and databases

In addition, the MOH also announced that data was no longer being collected, and that all identifiable TraceTogether and SafeEntry data had been deleted from its servers and databases.

Registration details such as names, business UENs, and mobile numbers will still be retained in the system for contingency purposes, however, in the event a reactivation was required (such as with a new and more dangerous variant breaking out).

The MOH said that the retaining of the details was for the purpose of minimising the steps taken by individuals and companies to set up and re-register for the TraceTogether and SafeEntry systems, should the need arise.

