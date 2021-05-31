COVID-19: Vaccination bookings for Singapore students to begin from 1 June

Secondary school students seen returning to school on 2 June 2020. (Yahoo News Singapore file photo)

SINGAPORE —COVID-19 vaccination bookings for students will open from Tuesday (1 June), starting with the graduating cohorts who are taking their "O-", "N-" and "A-" level examinations this year.

The announcement was made on Monday afternoon by Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong while delivering his speech to update the country on plans to manage the COVID-19 situation.

"In this latest outbreak, we have seen more cases of children getting infected, in schools and tuition centres," said Lee.

"The children were not seriously ill, but parents are naturally worried. Therefore, we will take advantage of the June holidays to vaccinate students," he added.

Following this first batch of students, those aged 12 and above will then be given their turn. This group will also include those studying at institutes of higher learning.

Vaccinations will also be opened to young adults aged 39 and below, which should start from mid-June, Lee said.

Given this group's size, Singaporeans among them will be given a two-week priority window to book their vaccination appointments.

