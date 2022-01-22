COVID-19: Woman, 92, is Singapore's first Omicron-related death

Ambulances at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. (PHOTO: Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Singapore recorded its first Omicron-related death on Thursday (20 January), and the deceased was a 92-year-old unvaccinated woman.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday that the woman had died from complications relating to the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The ministry added that the woman had no known medical history. She had caught the virus from a family member, and succumbed about 10 days later.

Doctors concluded upon investigation that the death was due to Covid-19 infection by the Omicron variant.

"To her family and loved ones, please accept our deepest condolences. The Ministry of Health and our healthcare workers will continue to do whatever we can to care for all our patients," the ministry said.

Singapore's weekly COVID-19 infection growth rate on Friday rose to 2.7, the highest since it hit a peak of 3.01 on 30 August last year.

MOH also added 10,264 infections to the country's total COVID-19 case count on Friday, bringing it up from to 307,813.

The total number of people who have succumbed to the disease here is 846.

