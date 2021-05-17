COVID-19: 21 local infections among 28 new cases, 11 of them unlinked – MOH

Tables at a hawker center are cordoned off as no dining-in is allowed. Tightened COVID-19 measures under Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) starts from 16 May 16 to 13 June. (PHOTO: LightRocket via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed the detection of 28 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore as of noon on Monday (17 May), taking the country's total case count to 61,613.

Of the new cases, 21 are local transmissions, with 10 linked to previous cases and 11 are unlinked, said MOH in a news release. Of the local transmissions, six had already been placed on quarantine earlier.

Additionally, there are seven imported cases, all of whom have been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore.

MORE DETAILS TONIGHT

