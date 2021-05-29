COVID: 23 community cases among 33 new cases in Singapore

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·1-min read
A family jogs past a cordoned off rest area at a beach on May 23, 2021 in Singapore. Singapore enters a month long heightened alert from May 16 to June 13 to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the local community. New restrictions on movements and activities have been introduced such as limiting social interaction to two, prohibiting dining out and a reduced operating capacity at shopping malls and attractions. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
A family jogs past a cordoned off rest area at a beach on May 23, 2021 in Singapore. Singapore enters a month long heightened alert from May 16 to June 13 to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the local community. New restrictions on movements and activities have been introduced such as limiting social interaction to two, prohibiting dining out and a reduced operating capacity at shopping malls and attractions. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE – The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (29 May) confirmed 33 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 62,003.

Among them, 23 are community cases, with 19 being linked to previous cases. 

In addition, there are 10 imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore. Of these, five are returning Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.

The ministry will release further detail at night. 

MORE DETAILS TO COME.

