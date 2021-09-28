Seniors taking COVID booster below six months after 2nd dose? ‘No concerns’: MOH

People wait at an observation area after their vaccination at a coronavirus disease vaccination centre in March, 2021. (Reuters file photo)

SINGAPORE — There are no concerns for seniors who have completed their COVID-19 vaccination regime to receive their booster shots "slightly earlier" than the minimum recommended six-month interval after their second doses, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The ministry was responding on Tuesday (28 September) to Yahoo News Singapore's queries, following multiple accounts by those aged above 60 that they have been invited to receive their third vaccine shots under the national booster programme about five months after they took their second doses.

These individuals, who are not immunocompromised, were allowed to take them as early as the day after receiving a short message service (SMS) invitation for the booster shots.

The MOH said, "Individuals eligible to receive booster doses can expect to receive an SMS invite from around five months after their second dose, to provide some lead time for individuals to make an appointment."

Nonetheless, the ministry added that the expert committee on COVID-19 vaccination’s recommendation remains that those aged 50 and above should receive a booster shot at least six months after two doses. The expert committee earlier in the month announced that it recommended seniors to receive their booster shots six to nine months after two doses.

"However, there are no concerns if an individual takes the booster dose slightly earlier than six months," said the MOH. Individuals who are immunocompromised have been recommended to receive a third dose two months after completing their vaccination regimen.

Seniors who have taken their booster shots earlier than official recommendations told Yahoo News Singapore that they were not concerned about taking them prematurely, with one elderly man saying he had no "special reason" to decline the invitation. The interval between the man, who declined to be named, receiving his second and booster shots was about five months and a week.

Another man said that he took the booster shot last week because of the recent surge in daily COVID-19 cases, which have been projected by authorities to hit 3,200 this weekend. "Better safe than sorry," the man in his mid-60s said, who only wanted to be identified as Wong. Yahoo News Singapore has verified that the man received his second dose in late April and as such, the booster shot was administered to him less than five months later.

But a 64-year-old woman has decided not to take a booster shot for now despite receiving an invitation. The woman had her second jab on 22 April and was sent an SMS invitation last Sunday to take her booster, according to her son Leong, 34, who declined to share his full name. His mother plans to wait out the six-month period to observe the effects of booster shots on other elderly people before she makes a decision, Leong said.

Singapore's booster vaccine programme began some two weeks for those aged 60 and above who had completed their vaccination regimen at least six months ago. Almost 91,500 seniors have received their booster doses as of last Thursday.

Last Friday, authorities announced those aged 50 to 59 who are eligible will be progressively invited from 4 October to receive their booster doses.

Only mRNA-based vaccines, developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, are used in Singapore's national vaccination drive and by extension, its booster programme. While these vaccines have been granted interim authorisation under the pandemic special access route in Singapore, they have not been fully registered.

Under Singapore's booster programme, those who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine can opt to take a third shot of the Moderna vaccine, and vice versa.

To date, 82 per cent of Singapore's population have completed their full regimen, or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent have received at least one dose.

The city-state is among several countries that are already offering or planning to offer their populations COVID-19 booster shots, particularly for older adults and those with weak immune systems, as a number of studies show vaccine efficacies wane over time.

But timelines for booster shots differ from country to country, with some offering them as early as from four months to nine months after second shots.

Israel, the first country to start administering such shots, give them to those vaccinated at least five months after their second doses. The US had initially proposed to administer a booster at least eight months after a person is fully vaccinated, but later revised it to six months.

Likewise, those in France and the UK can get the shot following a minimum six-month period after they are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. In Hungary, people have been advised to wait for four months after their second doses, regardless of age, health or which vaccine they receive initially.

Austria on the other hand plans to begin its booster programme in October, nine months after the first group of people received their second doses.

However, there is no consensus yet among experts and agencies on whether a third dose is necessary.

The World Health Organization (WHO) in August said that current data do not indicate a need for booster shots and has repeatedly called for a delay, arguing that the most vulnerable people worldwide should be prioritised for full vaccination before high-income countries deploy third shots.

“Vaccine injustice and vaccine nationalism”, where vaccination rates are not raised globally, increase the risk of more contagious variants emerging, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Those whose immune system is compromised should get booster shots, though they represent only small percentage of the population, he added.

