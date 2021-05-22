COVID: JEM, Westgate to close from 23 May to break any transmission chain

JEM in Jurong.

SINGAPORE – JEM and Westgate shopping malls will be closed to the public for two weeks from Sunday (23 May) to break any potential chain of transmission of COVID-19.

The malls will also be deep cleaned and are due to re-open on 6 June.

In a press release on Saturday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that as part of its investigations into cases of infection among individuals who worked in or visited JEM and Westgate, it is extending free COVID-19 testing to all visitors to both malls from 10 to 14 May. Currently, it is conducting special testing operations for those who visited the malls from 1 to 10 May.

"Our epidemiological investigations have found that there is likely ongoing transmission among individuals who visited these malls," the ministry said.

There are 10 recent cases linked to the malls, of whom four were detected from the testing operations so far.

"All visitors to JEM and Westgate since 10 May are advised to monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit. They are encouraged to visit a Regional Screening Centre or 'Swab and Send Home' (SASH) Public Health Preparedness Clinic for a free COVID-19 test if they feel unwell," the MOH added.

Members of the public will still be able to access Ng Teng Fong General Hospital through Westgate, and the office towers at the premises will remain open.

