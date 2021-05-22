COVID: JEM, Westgate to close from 23 May to break any transmission chain

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·1-min read
JEM in Jurong.
JEM in Jurong.

SINGAPORE – JEM and Westgate shopping malls will be closed to the public for two weeks from Sunday (23 May) to break any potential chain of transmission of COVID-19. 

The malls will also be deep cleaned and are due to re-open on 6 June.

In a press release on Saturday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that as part of its investigations into cases of infection among individuals who worked in or visited JEM and Westgate, it is extending free COVID-19 testing to all visitors to both malls from 10 to 14 May. Currently, it is conducting special testing operations for those who visited the malls from 1 to 10 May. 

"Our epidemiological investigations have found that there is likely ongoing transmission among individuals who visited these malls," the ministry said. 

There are 10 recent cases linked to the malls, of whom four were detected from the testing operations so far.

"All visitors to JEM and Westgate since 10 May are advised to monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit. They are encouraged to visit a Regional Screening Centre or 'Swab and Send Home' (SASH) Public Health Preparedness Clinic for a free COVID-19 test if they feel unwell," the MOH added. 

Members of the public will still be able to access Ng Teng Fong General Hospital through Westgate, and the office towers at the premises will remain open.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Other stories:

Of 40 new COVID cases in Singapore, 30 in community

COVID: Taxi and rental car drivers to get $10 more daily top-up per vehicle – LTA

Ex-director of Twelve Cupcakes Daniel Ong fined $65,000

Latest stories

  • Australian academic to face spying trial in China

    Chinese-born Australian academic and author Yang Jun will go on trial in China on espionage charges next week, after spending more than two years in detention, Canberra's foreign minister has confirmed.

  • China's 'shaking building' to stay closed for inspection

    A skyscraper in southern China that caused panic when it started to shake earlier this week will stay closed for the foreseeable future, the owner of the building said, as the cause of the swaying is investigated.

  • Unit at Sky@Eleven reaps $1.72 mil profit

    *The most profitable deals over the period exclude transactions at 72 Grange Road and 8 Orange Grove RoadSINGAPORE (EDGEPROP) - The seller of a unit at Sky@Eleven, along Thomson Lane, made the top gain of $1.72 million over the week of May 4 to 11. The 2,271 sq ft unit on the 30th floor was bought for $2.11 million ($928 psf) in March 2007 and sold for $3.83 million ($1,684 psf) on May 6. The seller therefore made an 81% profit, or an annualised profit of 4% over 14 years. (See: Resale unit at Sky@Eleven reaps $1.72 mil profit)Sky@Eleven (Credit: Samuel Isaac Chua/ The Edge Singapore)Located in District 11, Sky@Eleven was completed in 2010 and has 273 freehold units. It is a six-minute drive from Caldecott MRT Station on the Circle Line.The second top gain made over the week — a 170% profit of $1.67 million — was at Katong Gardens, along Tembeling Road. The 1,948 sq ft unit on the ninth floor was purchased for $980,000 ($503 psf) in March 2007 and sold for $2.65 million ($1,360 psf) on May 7. This means that the seller made an annualised profit of 7% over 14 years.Katong Gardens, in District 15, comprises 80 freehold units and was completed in 1984. It is an 11-minute walk to the upcoming Marine Parade MRT Station on the Thomson-East Coast Line.A unit at Sixth Avenue Ville, located along Sixth Avenue in District 10, made the third largest gain over the week, netting a 99% profit of $1.54 million for the seller. The 2,045 sq ft unit on the fourth floor was bought in April 2001 for $1.56 million ($762 psf), and sold for $3.1 million ($1,516 psf) on May 5. The seller therefore made an annualised profit of 3% over 20 years.Sixth Avenue Ville comprises 49 freehold units, and was completed in 1999. It is a five-minute walk to Sixth Avenue MRT Station on the Downtown Line.The Arcadia (Credit:Samuel Isaac Chua/ The Edge Singapore)On the other hand, the most unprofitable deal of the week was the resale of a 3,810 sq ft unit at The Arcadia in District 11. Having sold the property for $3.55 million ($932 psf) on May 6, the seller suffered an 11% loss of $447,000. The unit was purchased in March 2010 for $4 million ($1,050 psf). Over a holding period of 11 years, this translates into an annualised loss of 1%.The Arcadia, located along Arcadia Road, comprises 164 units on a 99-year leasehold, and was completed in 1983. It is a 12-minute drive from Tan Kah Kee MRT Station on the Downtown Line.Check out the latest listings near Sky@Eleven, Katong Gardens, Sixth Avenue Ville, The Arcadia, Caldecott MRT Station, Marine Parade MRT Station, Tan Kah Kee MRT StationSee Also: Singapore Property for Sale & Rent, Latest Property News, Advanced Analytics Tools New Launch Condo & Landed Property in Singapore (COMPLETE list & updates) Strata office floor at GB Building going for $10 mil Frasers Property Retail buffs digital platforms amid tightened restrictions Two freehold buildings at Kim Keat Road for sale at $15.7 mil En Bloc Calculator, Find Out If Your Condo Will Be The Next en-bloc HDB Resale Flats Up For Sale, Affordable Units Available

  • Biden has 'no illusions' on difficulty of N.Korea denuclearization

    President Joe Biden acknowledged Friday there is no easy path to getting North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons but reaffirmed his "iron-clad" commitment to the US alliance with South Korea after talks with President Moon Jae-in.

  • Strata office floor at GB Building going for $10 mil

    GB Building is located at the junction of Cecil Street and McCallum Street (Photo: Edmund Tie) SINGAPORE (EDGEPROP) - A 5,209 sq ft office space on the 12th floor of GB Building will be put up for auction exclusively by Edmund Tie on May 25 with an opening price of $10 million ($1,919 psf). It is a bank sale. (See: Two strata office floors at GB Building on Cecil Street for sale)The space consists of four amalgamated offices. “It offers views of the city and has a rectangular layout, with a general office space, meeting rooms, pantry and separate men and ladies toilets,” says Joy Tan, head of auction at Edmund Tie.GB Building is located at 143 Cecil Street, at the junction of Cecil Street and McCallum Street. The 26-storey building comprises a three-storey retail podium and a 23-storey office tower with a three-level basement car park that can accommodate 105 vehicles. It is a 99-year leasehold development with effect from 1982.The waiting area at the lobby (Photo: Edmund Tie) Nearby MRT stations within a five-minute walk include Telok Ayer MRT Station, Tanjong Pagar MRT Station and the upcoming Shenton Way MRT Station. It is also near eateries such as Amoy Street Food Centre, Lau Pa Sat and Maxwell Food Centre.“Investors looking for amalgamated commercial units within the CBD, especially larger corporations who prefer to occupy the whole level, will be attracted to the space,” says Tan.“The next buyer will also be able to get immediate rental income,” she adds. The four amalgamated units are currently being occupied by an architectural firm. The property will be sold with tenancy and on an as-is-where-is basis.One of the meeting rooms in the space (Photo: Edmund Tie) According to rental contracts obtained this year, the median rental at GB Building ranges from $4.95 psf per month to $5.34 psf per month.Recent transactions at GB Building in the past two years have ranged from $1,700 psf to $1,751 psf. In June last year, two strata office floors on levels 16 and 23 at GB Building, measuring 5,425 sq ft each, were put up for sale via an expression of interest. Level 16 had an indicative price of $11.9 million ($2,200 psf on strata area) and level 23 had an indicative price of $12.7 million ($2,350 psf) on the strata area.Check out the latest listings near GB building, Telok Ayer MRT Station, Tanjong Pagar MRT StationSee Also: Singapore Property for Sale & Rent, Latest Property News, Advanced Analytics Tools New Launch Condo & Landed Property in Singapore (COMPLETE list & updates) Unit at Sky@Eleven reaps $1.72 mil profit Frasers Property Retail buffs digital platforms amid tightened restrictions Two freehold buildings at Kim Keat Road for sale at $15.7 mil En Bloc Calculator, Find Out If Your Condo Will Be The Next en-bloc HDB Resale Flats Up For Sale, Affordable Units Available

  • Palau-Taiwan travel bubble to reopen 'as soon as practical'

    A spike in Covid-19 cases in Taiwan has burst its travel bubble with Palau, but the small Pacific island nation's president said Saturday he was ready to reopen the link as soon as practical.

  • COVID: Singapore reports 22 new community cases out of 29 total

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 29 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore on Saturday (22 May), taking the country's total case count to 61,799.

  • Neelofa probed for not wearing a mask under her face veil

    Someone had to tell Neelofa that the niqab is not a face mask This article, Neelofa probed for not wearing a mask under her face veil, originally appeared on Coconuts, Asia's leading alternative media company.

  • Nigeria's top army commander killed in air crash

    Nigeria's top-ranking army commander Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers were killed on Friday when their plane crashed in bad weather in the country's north, officials said.

  • Kremlin critic Navalny says found 'recipe for happiness' in prison

    Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Thursday he successfully eased out of his hunger strike and has discovered the recipe for being "happy" in prison.

  • China's Mars rover starts roaming the Red Planet

    China's Mars rover drove from its landing platform and began exploring the surface on Saturday, state-run Xinhua news agency said, making the country only the second nation to land and operate a rover on the Red Planet.

  • Of 40 new COVID cases in Singapore, 30 in community

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 40 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore on Friday (21 May), taking the country's total case count to 61,770.

  • India tells social media firms to take down 'Indian variant' posts

    India's government has ordered social media platforms to take down content that refers to the "Indian variant" of the coronavirus.

  • Republicans reject Biden infrastructure bill despite reduced cost

    Republican lawmakers have rejected a new White House infrastructure proposal that lowers the overall price tag in a bid to gain the opposition party's support, potentially raising the likelihood President Joe Biden's Democrats pass the measure on their own.

  • Changi Airport worker helping South Asia family likely led to COVID cluster: CAG

    The initial transmission of COVID-19 in the Changi Airport cluster may have occurred through an airport worker who was helping a family from South Asia, who arrived in Singapore on 29 April and were subsequently found to be infected.

  • Myanmar detainees tell of 'torture': freed Japan journalist

    Political prisoners in a notorious Myanmar jail told a Japanese journalist briefly detained with them that they were tortured with beatings and sleep deprivation, he said Friday.

  • 'We're not animals': The Mexican girls sold as brides

    Eloina Feliciano begged her mother not to sell her into marriage aged 14 under an ancestral tradition in their indigenous community in southern Mexico, but her pleas were in vain.

  • Polish firm opens cutting-edge solar energy plant

    A Polish company on Friday launched the world's first industrial production line of solar panels based on groundbreaking perovskite technology, which could revolutionise access to solar power for all.

  • Vaccinated Malaysians can get a free bowl of taufufah from June 1

    Yummy news for (vaccinated) taufufah fans 😋 This article, Vaccinated Malaysians can get a free bowl of taufufah from June 1, originally appeared on Coconuts, Asia's leading alternative media company.

  • Freehold retail podium of 8 adjoining ground floor shops for sale for $26 million

    Knight Frank Singapore announced recently that it is offering a freehold retail podium of 8 adjoining ground floor shops in District 14 for sale via Expression of Interest (EOI). The post Freehold retail podium of 8 adjoining ground floor shops for sale for $26 million appeared first on iCompareLoan.