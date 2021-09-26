COVID-19: Singapore reports 1,939 new cases and two deaths

People cycle and jog at a park on September 26, 2021 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (26 September) confirmed 1,939 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore – taking the country's total case count to 87,892 – and two more deaths due to the disease.

The deaths are:

a 97-year-old Singaporean woman who died of COVID-19 infection on 25 September. She tested positive for COVID-19 infection on 18 September, the ministry said. She had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, and had a history of hyperlipidaemia.

a 69-year-old Singaporean woman who died of COVID-19 infection on 24 September. She tested positive for COVID-19 infection on the same day. She had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, and had a history of hypertension.

In total, 78 have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection in Singapore.

Among the cases reported on Sunday, there are 1,536 community cases, 398 dormitory residents cases and five imported cases, the MOH said.

The ministry highlighted 10 large clusters with new cases including 40 new cases at Blue Stars Dormitory, bringing its total to 283, and four new cases at My Little Campus (Yishun), bringing its total to 44.

1,203 cases warded in hospital; 30 in ICU

As of Sunday, 1,203 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospital, most of whom are well and under observation. There are currently 172 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 30 in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU). Of those who have fallen very ill, 168 are seniors above 60 years.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms is 98 per cent. A total of 356 cases required oxygen supplementation and 39 had been in the ICU. Of these, 51.6 per cent were fully vaccinated and 48.4 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. A total of 21 have died during this period, of whom 28.6 per cent were fully vaccinated and 71.4 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

As of Saturday, about 9.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme. Some 4.59 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with some 4.47 million having completed the full vaccination regimen.

Separately, 191,709 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered as of Saturday, covering 88,301 individuals.

This means 82 per cent of Singapore's population have completed their full regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent have received at least one dose.

