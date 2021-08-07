COVID: Singapore reports 81 new cases, 16 unlinked

Workers cordon off the entry to a food centre in a housing estate in Singapore on Saturday, 24 July 2021. Access to the many food centres frequented by most of Singapore's local population will require visitors to use the national electronic tracking system to again entry. Dining in at eateries is no longer permitted by authorities as the country increased its lockdown measures to deal with rising cases of the Covid-19 virus that stemmed from its main fishing port and spread throughout wet markets in the country. (Photo by Joseph Nair/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE – The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (7 August) reported 81 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 65,686. 

Of these, the MOH said in a press release, there are 75 new cases of locally transmitted infection. A total of 50 are linked to previous cases, and have already been placed on quarantine, while nine linked cases were detected through surveillance. 

A total of 16 are currently unlinked. 

Among the cases are three seniors above 70 years who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness, the ministry said. 

There are six imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Two were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while four developed the illness during SHN or isolation. 

The ministry will provide more details of the cases at night. 

More details to come.

