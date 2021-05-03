COVID-19: 17 new cases including 8 linked to TTSH cluster

Pedestrians wearing protective face masks, mandated to be worn at all times outside, walk along a promenade in Singapore. (PHOTO: Getty)

SINGAPORE – The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (3 May) confirmed the detection of 17 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,235.

In a press release, it said that there are 10 new cases of locally transmitted COVID-19 infection, all of whom are either patients and staff at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) or close contacts of previous cases who had already been placed on quarantine. Among them, eight cases are linked to Case 62541 – a 46-year-old nurse deployed at Ward 9D of TTSH – and were detected from the MOH's proactive testing.

In total, there are now 35 cases linked to this cluster.

In addition, there are seven imported cases, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The ministry will provide more details and updates in the evening.

MORE DETAILS TO COME.

