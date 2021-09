People dine-in at a coffee shop in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE – The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (18 September) confirmed 1,009 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 76,792.

Among the cases are 926 in the community, 78 in the migrant worker dormitories and five imported cases.

More details to come.

