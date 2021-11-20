COVID-19: Singapore reports 1,931 new cases, 13 deaths

People relax along the waterfront of the Marina Bay area of Singapore with the central business district skyline in the background, in Singapore, Friday, 19 November 2021. (Photo by Joseph Nair/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (20 November) confirmed 1,931 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore – bringing the country's total case count to 250,518 – as well as 13 deaths due to the disease.

The dead were aged between 62 and 98 years old. All of them, except for one unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions, the ministry said.

Of the new cases, 1,867 are community cases, 58 are dormitory resident cases and six are imported cases. There are 333 seniors who are aged 60 years and above among the cases.

The ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before is 0.78. This is the eighth day in a row where the figure is lower than 1.

6 active clusters bring monitored

Six active COVID-19 clusters are being closely monitored in Singapore, consisting of three nursing or welfare homes and two preschools.

The largest of these clusters is the one at the Institute of Mental Health where there are 430 cases currently. There is transmission among staff and residents. Of the 430 cases, 28 are staff and 402 are residents, the MOH said.

Six active COVID-19 clusters bring monitored as of 20 November 2021. (TABLE: MOH)

199 require oxygen supplementation; 100 in ICU

A total of 2,533 cases were discharged on Saturday, of whom 349 are patients aged 60 and above, said the MOH.

Currently, 1,367 cases are warded in hospital. Over the last 28 days, of the 81,083 infected individuals, 98.8 per cent had no or mild symptoms.

There are currently 199 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation.

A total of 100 cases are in the intensive care unit (ICU) – 40 are unstable and under close monitoring to prevent further deterioration, while 60 are critically ill and intubated.

The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 56.8 per cent, down from Friday's 57 per cent.

The MOH noted that over the past seven days, the number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated cases who are critically ill in the ICU are at 0.5 and 4.8 per 100,000 population, respectively.

Over the same period, the number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated cases who died are 0.1 and 1.0 per 100,000 population, respectively, it added.

Among those aged 60 and above, the number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated cases who are critically ill in the ICU are 1.9 and 42.3, respectively. The number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated seniors who died are 0.2 and 10.4, respectively, said the MOH.

Apart from the 6454 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

As of Friday, 94 per cent of Singapore's eligible population – aged 12 and above – have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines or completed their full regimen.

Among the total population, 85 per cent have received two doses, 86 per cent have received at least one dose, and 23 per cent have received their booster shots.

