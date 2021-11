A customer gets hena tattoed on her hands on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali in the Little India district in Singapore on November 3, 2021. / AFP / Roslan RAHMAN

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (4 November) confirmed 3,003 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore – bringing the country's total case count to 210,978 – as well as 17 deaths due to the disease.

The dead were aged between 55 and 93 years old, and they all had various underlying medical conditions, said the MOH.

More details to come.