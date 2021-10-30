COVID-19: Singapore reports 3,112 new cases, 14 more deaths

A cyclist rides past a Formula One pit building converted into a temporary hospital unit for patients with Covid-19 coronavirus in Singapore on October 28, 2021. / AFP / ROSLAN RAHMAN

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (30 October) confirmed 3,112 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore – bringing the country's total case count to 195,211 – as well as 14 deaths due to the disease.

This comes three days after the ministry reported a single-day high of 5,324 cases, in what it described as an "unusual surge" within a relatively short window.

It also marks the 41st day in a row with fatalities from COVID-19 reported in Singapore, with 293 people having succumbed to it this month.

Those who died are between 63 and 98 years old, and all of them had various underlying medical conditions, the MOH said.

Among the cases on Saturday, there were 2,608 community cases, 500 dormitory resident cases and four imported cases. There are 408 seniors who are aged 60 and above among the community cases. The ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before is 1.14, the ministry said.

8 clusters being closely monitored

Eight active COVID-19 clusters are being closely monitored in Singapore, including those at two preschools.

There are 15 cases at PCF Sparkletots @ Changi Simei Block 141 and 18 cases at PCF Sparkletots @ Whampoa Block 85.

Among the monitored clusters, the largest is the one at the Institute of Mental Health. There are 237 cases there, comprising 16 staff and 221 patients.

267 require oxygen supplementation; 129 in ICU

A total of 3,912 cases were discharged on Saturday, of whom 587 are patients aged 60 and above, said the MOH.

Currently, 1,627 cases are currently warded in hospital. Over the last 28 days, of the 93,257 infected individuals, 98.7 per cent had no or mild symptoms.

There are currently 267 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation. A total of 129 cases are in the intensive care unit (ICU) – 69 are unstable and under close monitoring to prevent further deterioration, while 60 are critically ill and intubated.

The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 68.1 per cent, said the MOH. On Tuesday, the ministry had said that it has triggered the next 100 ICU beds, which will be ready next week.

Vaccination progress

The MOH noted that over the past seven days, the number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated cases who are critically ill in the ICU are at 0.5 and 4.4 per 100,000 population respectively.

Over the same period, the number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated cases who died are 0.1 and 1.0 per 100,000 population respectively, it added.

Among those aged 60 and above, the number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated cases who are critically ill in the ICU are 2.1 and 35.3 respectively. The number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated seniors who died are 0.4 and 9.3, respectively, said the MOH.

Apart from the 394 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

As of Friday, 84 per cent of the population have completed their full regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, 85 per cent have received at least one dose and 15 per cent have received their booster shots.