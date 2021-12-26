COVID-19: Singapore Omicron cases will not be isolated by default from 27 Dec

People walk along the promenade at Marina Bay in Singapore on December 21, 2021. / AFP / Roslan RAHMAN

SINGAPORE – Omicron cases will no longer be isolated in dedicated facilities by default from 27 December, and allowed to recover at home, or at community care facilities, just like any COVID-positive case.

Close contacts of Omicron cases will be issued a seven-day Health Risk Warning instead of being quarantined for 10 days.

In a press release announcing these measures on Sunday (26 December), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that in Singapore, Omicron cases have so far not been severe – none has required intensive care or oxygen supplementation, "although this may be partially due to most cases being fully vaccinated and from younger age groups".

As of Saturday, the MOH said, 546 confirmed Omicron cases – comprising 443 imported and 103 local cases – have been detected. In the last week, "we have had 13 unlinked community Omicron cases and 78 Omicron cases from local linked community transmission", the ministry added.

More details to come.

