Crane from PUB worksite topples and crushes van in Sengkang, one person sent to hospital

The crane was involved in works at a construction site along Punggol Road, near the junction of Compassvale Street, and had toppled over and crushed a white van. (Images: Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页/Facebook)

SINGAPORE — One person was taken to hospital after a crane fell and crushed a van along Punggol Road, near the junction of Compassvale Street, on Tuesday (9 April). According to English daily The Straits Times, the crane was involved in works at a construction site in Sengkang, and had toppled over.

Videos and images on social media showed emergency medical workers at the accident site. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at 4.55pm.

One person was taken to Sengkang General Hospital, the SCDF spokesperson said. The Straits Times reported at the worksite was under PUB, Singapore's national water agency, citing notices seen on the site's hoardings.

According to The Straits Times, residents in the area had said that they had heard a loud crash or bang. One eye witness told The Straits Times that he had seen the driving "crawling out" to the opposite side of the road.

Other eye witnesses told the English daily that the crane was being loaded up onto a trailer truck when the incident happened.

There was no one in the crane cabin when the accident took place, The Straits Times reported.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.