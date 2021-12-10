Man says daughter, 5, had finger 'crushed', 'amputated' by hand dryer at ION Orchard

A man said his five-year-old daughter had part of her left index finger "crushed and amputated" by a hand dryer at the ION Orchard shopping mall. (PHOTO: Nick Matthew Chia)

SINGAPORE — A man is claiming that his five-year-old daughter had part of her left index finger "crushed and amputated" by a hand dryer at the ION Orchard shopping mall.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Friday (10 December), Nick Matthew Chia, 35, wrote that his helper had taken his daughter Kara to the washroom on Monday evening after a family dinner. After washing her hands, Kara attempted to use the hand dryer.

"Within 2 seconds of attempting to do just that she had her finger crushed and amputated by a hand dryer that Ion Orchard allowed to continue to be serviceable without a vent covering," said Chia, who added that the bones on her finger were reduced to "nothing but little stones and dusty white powder".

Chia, who works in the automotive industry, said, "I was picking up little pieces of her bones and holding them in my hand hoping to bring them to the hospital in some sliver of hope that it may be salvageable."

PHOTO: Nick Matthew Chia

He further said that when technical crew and management staff came down to tend to the matter, they could not find the right keys to unlock the cabinet housing the hand dryer. "So as a result of this breach of duty of care, my little one is left with slightly less than half her index finger," said Chia, who added that his daughter now "stare(s) in fear" at any hand dryer or paper dispenser in a washroom.

Chia's post has been shared some 3,000 times as of press time.

He told Yahoo News Singapore that while the mall has reached out to him several times, a meeting has yet to be scheduled as Kara, the youngest of four children, was only discharged from hospital on Friday after being warded on Monday evening. "She is excited to be home with her siblings but (the) reality and gravity of the situation has yet to set in due to the hand still being bandaged up."

In response to queries from Yahoo News Singapore, an ION Orchard spokesperson confirmed that a girl had injured her finger while using the hand dryer in a restroom in ION Orchard on Monday, and said that "immediate assistance" had been rendered to her.

"We sincerely regret to learn of the incident and are currently investigating the cause. As an added precautionary measure, we have checked all the hand driers in ION Orchard to ensure their safety."

The spokesperson added, "We will continue to stay in touch with her family to render the necessary support."

