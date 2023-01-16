Dehya, Mika revealed as new playable characters in Genshin Impact version 3.5

Dehya and Mika have been revealed to be the new playable characters coming in Genshin Impact version 3.5, which is expected to be released in late February. (Photos: HoYoverse)

With Genshin Impact version 3.4 right around the corner, developer HoYoverse has finally released a teaser for the new characters to look forward to in version 3.5: Dehya and Mika!

These two new characters will surely be a welcome addition to the growing roster of playable characters in the game. We can expect them to be released in late February.

Here’s everything we know about them so far!

Dehya

Dehya has been an integral part in our mission to save the Dendro Archon during the Sumeru Archon quest line, becoming an essential asset with her wide network of connections in the Eremite mercenary group.

She also worked as a hired guard to the fan-favorite NPC Dunyarzad, notably holding a soft spot for the lady as she sold her claymore to help fund the Sabzeruz Festival in Act II of the Sumeru Archon Quest, 'The Morn A Thousand Roses Bring'.

At the end of the Archon Quest, Dehya takes leave from her duties as Dunyarzad’s bodyguard after the latter’s Eleazar was healed, aiming to travel the world and to hone her skills.

We’ve witnessed Dehya’s prowess with her claymore, and the Eremites respect and fear her due to her iron will and strength.

We know that Dehya wields a claymore, and her nickname among the Eremites, 'Flame-Mane', hints at her wielding a Pyro vision.

Dehya is expected to be the featured 5-star character for Genshin Impact version 3.5.

Mika

Mika, on the other hand, is a part of Grand Master Varka’s expedition team as the Front-line Land Surveyor. He first appeared in the Weinlesfest Festival with a letter from Varka to the Favonius Knights as a part of the 'Of Ballads and Brews' event in version 3.1.

Not much is known about Mika’s backstory. But members of the Favonius Knights and its Reconnaisance Company hold nothing but praise for this Land Surveyor, noting his efficiency in doing his tasks, and his dedication to his map-making.

It is notable that Grand Master Varka trusts Mika as much as he trusts Acting Grand Master Jean, often having him do tasks that Jean would have done for him.

It’s not yet known what weapon Mika wields, but he holds a Cryo vision. He is also expected to be a 4-star character, so you’re sure not to get lost with this Master Cartographer in-the-making!

Genshin Impact is currently in version 3.3, which will last until 17 January, with version 3.4 dropping very soon on 18 January.

Genshin Impact version 3.4 will feature the debuts of Alhaitham and Yaoyao as well as reruns for Xiao, Hu Tao, and Yelan and the return of the Lantern Rite event, among a ton of other content updates.

