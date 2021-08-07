Developing: SCDF fighting huge fire at a Tampines coffeeshop
SINGAPORE – There are reports of a huge fire at a coffeeshop in Tampines.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it has been alerted to a fire at Blk 823A Tampines Street 81. The SCDF is at scene conducting firefighting operations.
More details to come.
Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore
Related stories:
COVID: Up to 5 can dine in at restaurants from 10 Aug if all fully vaccinated
COVID: No more temperature checks at malls, public places from 19 Aug
No COVID-19 Delta Plus variant found in Singapore: MOH official
Singapore to resume entry approvals for vaccinated work pass holders
‘Vaccinate or regular test’ regime for some sectors from 1 Oct: MTF
Those given Sinovac, Sinopharm or AstraZeneca jabs counted as fully vaccinated from 10 Aug