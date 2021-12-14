Dickson Yeo, who was jailed in US for spying for China, is released by ISD

Handcuffed man being released. (FILE PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Singaporean Dickson Yeo, who had been detained by the Internal Security Department (ISD) since January after being jailed in the United States for spying for China, was released on Tuesday (14 December).

ISD said in a media release on the same day that it has completed investigations into Yeo's activities, and assessed that the threat he poses as a foreign agent has been "effectively neutralised".

"As such, he does not pose a security threat that warrants continued detention," it said.

Yeo was arrested by by American counterintelligence officers in November 2019, and subsequently jailed for 14 months in the US for passing to the Chinese government valuable, but unclassified, military and political information that he had duped a number of Americans into giving him.

He was arrested by the ISD upon his return to Singapore on 30 December last year, and had been detained since 29 January.

He was a doctoral candidate at the National University of Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) when he was recruited by Chinese intelligence officers after a 2015 trip to Beijing to give a presentation on the political situation in Southeast Asia.

Did not manage to obtain classified info about Singapore

ISD's investigations in Yeo's activities established that his dealings with the foreign state were clandestine in nature, and that he was fully aware that his handlers were working for the intelligence apparatus of a foreign state.

The findings also showed that Yeo did not manage to obtain and pass on any classified information about Singapore to his foreign handlers, based on ISD’s interviews with individuals whom Yeo had approached as well as other related investigations.

"Investigations also showed that Yeo was tasked to source for information and provide reports on issues of interest to his foreign handlers, for which he was paid substantial amounts," ISD said.

"Those reports were primarily on global and regional geo-political issues and developments, including issues related to Singapore. To this end, Yeo had approached various individuals in Singapore whom he thought would have privileged information on the issues."

Yeo had set up a front company in Singapore and placed employment advertisements on social networking sites, with a view to identify potential writers and talent-spot individuals for his foreign handlers.

Using research for foreign clients as a cover, he had informed the individuals that their tasks were “research topics” for various foreign clients.

On the direction of his handlers, Yeo had also applied for sensitive government positions in order to enrich his reports with privileged policy insights and classified information. However, his attempts were unsuccessful.

Threat of agents more pronounced with social media: ISD

ISD said that while attempts to target Singapore or use Singaporeans as proxies to pursue the interests of foreign states are not new, Yeo's case demonstrates how the threat has become more pronounced with the prevalence of social media, which has made it easier for foreign intelligence services to talent-spot, groom and cultivate potential agents, even from abroad.

ISD added that the threat has manifested widely in several other countries, where retired/serving civil servants and individuals in the private sector with access to classified or sensitive information, have been targeted by foreign intelligence services via social networking sites.

"Singaporeans must therefore remain vigilant to such dangers posed by foreign agents, who may use social media profiles to offer attractive business or career opportunities, or even try to obtain sensitive information," it said in the media release.

