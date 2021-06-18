A food centre is closed for business in Singapore on 16 June, 2021. (PHOTO: Reuters)

SINGAPORE — Dining-in at food and beverage establishments will continue to resume from next Monday (21 June) but only in groups of two.

This means that a group of more than two diners who are not from the same household is not allowed to dine-in together at these establishments, even if they are split across multiple tables, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday.

But barring another superspreader event or big cluster, such activities can increase to group sizes of up to five persons from mid-July, it noted.

To further mitigate the risk of transmission from patrons talking loudly, recorded music will not be allowed in F&B establishments, in addition to the current restrictions on videos or TV screening and live entertainment at F&B establishments, said the MOH.

Enforcement will be stepped up and authorities will take firmer enforcement action for any breaches of safe management measures.

"Patrons must keep their masks on at all times, except when eating or drinking," said the MOH.

Wedding receptions, where attendees tend to socialise more and over a longer period of time, will remain prohibited until mid-July.

Gyms and fitness studios may resume indoor mask-off sports or exercise activities in group sizes of up to two and in classes of up to 30 persons including the instructor, with safe distancing of at least 2m between individuals and 3m between groups.

For mask-on activities and outdoor mask-off activities, these can continue in groups of no more than five persons, in classes of up to 30 persons including the instructor, said the MOH, adding that SportSG will release more details on this measure.

