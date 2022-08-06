Chinese juggernauts PSG.LGD finish Day 2 of the Dota 2 PGL Arlington Major with a clean 6-0 record, looking every bit like the favorites to win the tournament many expected them to be. (Photo: Valve Software)

Day 2 of the Dota 2 PGL Arlington Major saw Chinese juggernauts PSG.LGD rise to the top of Group A with a clean 6-0 record while other teams like OG and Tundra Esports begun to falter.

After only playing one match on Day 1, PSG.LGD put on a show of force in Day 2 by soundly sweeping OG and Fnatic.

While there are still five matches left to play for the Chinese powerhouse, they are already in a good position to secure an upper bracket berth in the Playoffs.

Another Chinese team in Royal Never Give Up (RNG) and Eastern European top seed Outsiders are jostling for position behind PSG.LGD with a 5-3 record apiece.

RNG tied with Fnatic before sweeping South America's Thunder Awaken while Outsiders swept Southeast Asia's Talon Esports before tying with Western Europe's Team Liquid.

After a solid showing in Day 1, Stockholm Major champions OG were overtaken by other teams in Group A following their 0-2 loss to PSG.LGD. They still have five matches left to try and make a comeback.

Over in a chaotic Group B, another Chinese team has taken the top spot. Team Aster leads the group with a 6-2 record after tying with Natus Vincere (Na'Vi) and The International 10 (TI10) champions Team Spirit.

The next six teams in Group B are all locked in ties. Entity, Na'Vi, and Team Spirit are all tied for second place in the group with 5-3 records apiece.

After going winless in Day 1, Evil Geniuses (EG) and Beastcoast rallied to go 2-1 in Day 2.

EG and Beastcoast surprised many when they swept Team Spirit and BOOM Esports, respectively, before tying in their subsequent match against each other.

EG and Beastcoast are now in a three-way tie with BOOM Esports, who went winless in Day 2 after getting swept by both Beastcoast and Entity.

Meanwhile, Western European powerhouse Tundra Esports continues to struggle, as they only managed a 1-1 draw with Entity before getting swept by Na'Vi. There aren't a lot of chances left for Tundra, who only have three matches left to play in the Group Stage.

Arlington Major Day 2 results:

PSG.LGD 2-0 OG

Royal Never Give Up 1-1 Fnatic

Outsiders 2-0 Talon Esports

Thunder Awaken 1-1 Soniqs Esports

Team Aster 1-1 Natus Vincere

Team Spirit 0-2 Evil Geniuses

Tundra Esports 1-1 Entity

BOOM Esports 0-2 Beastcoast

Talon Esports 2-0 Soniqs Esports

Team Liquid 1-1 Outsiders

PSG.LGD 2-0 Fnatic

Royal Never Give Up 2-0 Thunder Awaken

Tundra Esports 0-2 Natus Vincere

Evil Geniuses 1-1 Beastcoast

BOOM Esports 0-2 Entity

Team Aster 1-1 Team Spirit

Here are the standings after Day 2 of the Arlington Major Group Stage:

Group A:

PSG.LGD: 6W, 0L Outsiders: 5W, 3L Royal Never Give Up: 5W, 3L Team Liquid: 4W, 2L Fnatic: 3W, 5L Talon Esports: 3W, 5L OG: 2W, 4L Thunder Awaken: 2W, 4L Soniqs Esports: 2W, 6L

Group B:

Team Aster: 6W, 2L Entity: 5W, 3L Natus Vincere: 5W, 3L Team Spirit: 5W, 3L Beastcoast: 3W, 5L BOOM Esports: 3W, 5L Evil Geniuses: 3W, 5L Tundra Esports: 2W, 6L

The Arlington Major is the second and final Dota 2 Major of the 2021-2022 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) season.

The tournament features 17 of the best Dota 2 teams in the world fighting for their slice of the US$500,000 prize pool and 4,570 DPC point pool.

More importantly, the Arlington Major is the last chance for teams to secure a coveted direct invite to The International 11 (TI11), Dota 2's marquee million-dollar world championship tournament.

The Arlington Major begins with the Group Stage, featuring the 17 teams divided into two groups battling through a round-robin format where all matches will be a best-of-two. Group A will feature nine teams while group B will feature eight.

At the end of the Group Stage, the Top 4 teams in each group will advance to the upper bracket of the Main Event.

While the fifth and sixth-placed teams of each group will still advance to the Main Event, they will have to start in the first round of the lower bracket.

Meanwhile, the remaining teams of each group will be eliminated.

