Dota 2 Arlington Major Day 4: Tundra, Na'Vi first teams to be eliminated

Tundra Esports and Natus Vincere were the first two teams to get eliminated from the Dota 2 PGL Arlington Major as competition in Group B concluded. Pictured: Tundra Esports' skiter, Natus Vincere's No[o]ne-. (Photos: Tundra Esports, Natus Vincere)

Day 4 of the Dota 2 PGL Arlington Major saw the first teams get eliminated from the Group Stage.

After competition in Group B concluded, Eastern Europe's Natus Vincere (Na'Vi) and Western Europe's Tundra Esports became the first two teams to be eliminated from the Arlington Major with 5-9 and 4-10 records, respectively.

Meanwhile, Chinese powerhouse Team Aster, Western Europe's Entity, The International 10 (TI10) champions Team Spirit, and Southeast Asia's BOOM Esports have secured themselves an upper bracket berth in the Playoffs as the Top 4 teams of Group B.

Team Aster were the first team to secure an upper bracket berth, finishing with the top seed of Group B with a 10-4 record. Entity and Team Spirit both finished with 9-5 records apiece while BOOM Esports rounded out the Top 4 with a 7-7 record.

North America's Evil Geniuses (EG) and South America's Beastcoast both managed a 6-8 record and will still advance to the Playoffs, though they will have to start in the lower bracket.

Over in Group A, Chinese juggernauts PSG.LGD have locked up an upper bracket berth as well as their group's top seed with a stellar 13-1 record.

Fnatic also continue to impress, as they sit in second place with a 9-7 record and are virtually guaranteed a place in the upper bracket. This feat is made even more remarkable by the fact that Fnatic are playing with three stand-ins from TSM FTX after three of their players encountered visa issues.

Another team likely headed to the upper bracket are Eastern Europe's Outsiders, who hold third place in Group A with a 8-6 record.

The final upper bracket spot for Group A is up for grabs between Stockholm Major champions OG and Chinese team Royal Never Give Up (RNG). Both teams have 7-7 records and will need to sweep their final matches of the Group Stage to secure an upper bracket berth.

Meanwhile, Western Europe's Team Liquid, Southeast Asia's Talon Esports, and South America's Thunder Awaken will be fighting to stave off elimination.

Liquid have a 6-8 record and is the most likely to avoid elimination, though they seem headed to the lower bracket. Talon and Thunder Awaken both have 5-9 records and will need at least one win from their final matches to remain in the tournament.

Finally, North America's Soniqs Esports have a 4-10 record and are all but guaranteed to be one of the three teams to be eliminated from Group A.

The final day of Group Stage matches in the Arlington Major will feature high-stakes Group A showdowns. Outsiders will take on Soniqs Esports, RNG will face Liquid, OG will be battling Talon Esports, while PSG.LGD will go up against Thunder Awaken.

Arlington Major Day 4 results:

OG 2-0 Thunder Awaken

PSG.LGD 2-0 Outsiders

Team Liquid 1-1 Talon Esports

Fnatic 2-0 Soniqs Esports

Team Aster 1-1 BOOM Esports

Team Spirit 2-0 Natus Vincere

Beastcoast 1-1 Tundra Esports

Entity 2-0 Evil Geniuses

PSG.LGD 2-0 Royal Never Give Up

Fnatic 1-1 Talon Esports

Team Liquid 1-1 Thunder Awaken

Outsiders 2-0 OG

Here are the standings after Day 4 of the Arlington Major Group Stage:

Group A:

PSG.LGD: 12W, 1L

Fnatic: 9W, 7L

Outsiders: 8W, 6L

OG: 7W, 7L

Royal Never Give Up: 7W, 7L

Team Liquid: 6W, 8L

Talon Esports: 5W, 9L

Thunder Awaken: 5W, 9L

Soniqs Esports: 4W, 10L

Group B:

Team Aster: 10W, 4L Entity: 9W, 5L Team Spirit: 9W, 5L BOOM Esports: 7W, 7L Evil Geniuses: 6W, 8L Beastcoast: 6W, 8L Natus Vincere: 5W, 9L Tundra Esports: 4W, 10L

The Arlington Major is the second and final Dota 2 Major of the 2021-2022 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) season.

The tournament features 17 of the best Dota 2 teams in the world fighting for their slice of the US$500,000 prize pool and 4,570 DPC point pool.

More importantly, the Arlington Major is the last chance for teams to secure a coveted direct invite to The International 11 (TI11), Dota 2's marquee million-dollar world championship tournament.

The Arlington Major begins with the Group Stage, featuring the 17 teams divided into two groups battling through a round-robin format where all matches will be a best-of-two. Group A will feature nine teams while group B will feature eight.

At the end of the Group Stage, the Top 4 teams in each group will advance to the upper bracket of the Main Event.

While the fifth and sixth-placed teams of each group will still advance to the Main Event, they will have to start in the first round of the lower bracket.

Meanwhile, the remaining teams of each group will be eliminated.

