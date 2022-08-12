Dota 2 Arlington Major Day 8: PSG.LGD and Spirit make Top 3, Fnatic get eliminated

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kurt Lozano
·Senior Esports Producer
·7-min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gaming
    Gaming
  • Esports
    Esports
  • Dota 2
    Dota 2
Chinese juggernauts PSG.LGD and The International 10 champions Team Spirit emerged victorious in the upper bracket semifinals of the Dota 2 PGL Arlington Major to guarantee themselves at least a Top 3 finish. Pictured: PSG.LGD Ame, Team Spirit Collapse. (Photos: PSG.LGD, Team Spirit)
Chinese juggernauts PSG.LGD and The International 10 champions Team Spirit emerged victorious in the upper bracket semifinals of the Dota 2 PGL Arlington Major to guarantee themselves at least a Top 3 finish. Pictured: PSG.LGD Ame, Team Spirit Collapse. (Photos: PSG.LGD, Team Spirit)

Things are heating up after Day 8 of the Dota 2 PGL Arlington Major came to a close.

Southeast Asia's Fnatic became the latest team to be sent home after they fell to South America's Beastcoast, 2-1, in the final match of the first round of the lower bracket.

Fnatic bowed out of the Arlington Major in 9th-12th place without getting additional Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points.

As a result, Eastern Europe's Outsiders and North America's Evil Geniuses (EG) became the last two teams to secure a direct invite to The International 11 (TI11) in Singapore, Dota 2's marquee million-dollar world championship tournament.

Meanwhile, Chinese juggernauts PSG.LGD and The International 10 (TI10) champions Team Spirit emerged victorious in the upper bracket semi-finals against Stockholm Major champions OG and Team Aster, respectively.

PSG.LGD and Team Spirit are now guaranteed at least a Top 3 finish in the Arlington Major along with US$75,000 and 670 DPC points in winnings.

These two teams will then face off in the upper bracket finals in a rematch of the TI10 grand finals to become the Arlington Major's first grand finalists.

On the other hand, OG and Team Aster drop down to the lower bracket, where they will next face the winners of the second round of elimination matches.

Here's a breakdown of all the matches in Day 8 of the Arlington Major:

Lower bracket round 1:

Beastcoast 2-1 Fnatic

The day opened with a high-stakes match between Beastcoast and Fnatic. Not only were both teams fighting to extend their stay in the Arlington Major, the result also determined the last two teams to receive direct invites to TI11.

If Fnatic won, they would take one of the two direct invites. The last one would go to Outsiders if they defeaedt Fnatic in their match in the second round of the lower bracket. Otherwise, EG would take the last direct invite.

If Beastcoast won, then the last two direct invites would go to Outsiders and EG while Fnatic would lose out. It is worth noting that Beastcoast had already secured their direct invite.

Things were looking good for Fnatic after game one, as they dominated Beastcoast in a 45-minute slugfest.

Beastcoast were quick to bounce back in game two, as they ran over their opponents in the laning stage en route to a quick 25-minute GG call.

Jean Pierre "Chris Luck" Gonzales paced Beastcoast's 26-11 kill lead with a game-high 10 kills against two deaths on a mid Underlord while Adrián "Wisper" Dobles on an offlane Puck pitched in with eight clean kills.

Beastcoast ended Fnatic's hopes for a TI11 direct invite in a 45-minute rout in game three, where the South American squad once again dominated the laning stage and never looked back.

Chris Luck had another phenomenal performance, notching a series-high 22 kills against two deaths on Lina as Beastcoast ended the series with a 39-21 kill lead.

Upper bracket semi-finals:

PSG.LGD 2-1 OG

The second series of the day was arguably the most hyped matchup of the Major so far, with Chinese juggernauts PSG.LGD taking on Stockholm Major champions OG.

Both teams took turns stomping one another in the first two games of the series before PSG.LGD pulled off a massive comeback in the decider.

OG absolutely dominated PSG.LGD to start the series, forcing the GG call after just 21 minutes and with a very lopsided 17-2 kill lead.

OG's three cores racked up all their team's kills, with Artem "Yuragi" Golubiev on Troll Warlord having seven, Bozhidar "bzm" Bogdanov on Storm Spirit having six, and Ammar "ATF" Al-Assaf on an offlane Bloodseeker having four.

PSG.LGD struck back hard in game two behind a mid Pudge pick for Cheng "NothingToSay" Jing Xiang, stomping OG in 34 minutes to force the series to a deciding game three.

Wang "Ame" Chunyu on Spectre notched a game-high 11 kills against one death to pace PSG.LGD's 37-12 kill lead in game two, with Zhang "Faith_bian" Ruida on Beastmaster and Zhang "y`" Yiping on a position 5 Viper also pitching in with nine kills apiece.

Game three started out with OG in control, as they dominated the laning stage behind bzm's Keeper of the Light and ATF's Viper dominated the laning stage while also slowing down Ame's farm on Alchemist.

OG proceeded to dominate the midgame clashes, where Sébastien "Ceb" Debs' Earthshaker wreaked havoc to give Yuragi's Morphling the openings he needed to wipe out PSG.LGD.

The Stockholm Major champions then destroyed their opponents' bottom barracks just before the 30-minute mark, looking poised to take the series.

However, PSG.LGD punished some costly mistakes by Yuragi in the crucial teamfights to begin mounting their comeback.

With both Ame and Faith_bian on Razor finally getting the items they needed to take the fight to OG, PSG.LGD looked unstoppable as they bulldozed their way to a 50-minute victory.

Faith_bian notched a series-high 14 kills against seven deaths in that slugfest, with Ame having 11 kills of his own against six deaths.

Team Spirit 2-0 Team Aster

The final series of the day saw TI10 champions Team Spirit soundly sweep Chinese powerhouse Team Aster to advance to the upper bracket finals against a familiar foe in PSG.LGD.

Team Spirit came out swinging to start the series, dominating the laning phase behind Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov's Razor and Yaroslav "Miposhka" Naidenov's Chen.

That gave Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk on a carry Templar Assassin the space to farm the items he needed to spearhead Spirit's run to a 34-minute victory.

Collapse notched a series-high 13 kills against three deaths to pace Spirit's 25-10 kill lead in the opener, with Alexander "TORONTOTOKYO" Khertek on Void Spirit also pitching in with seven kills of his own.

Game two was a similar story, with Collapse and Miposhka reprising their heroes from game one to give Spirit the start they needed.

While Aster were more aggressive this time, TORONTOTOKYO on Puck proved to be menace in the midgame teamfights.

Spirit's midlaner repeatedly picked off the enemy's backline heroes to allow Yatoro's Terrorblade to melt through Aster's lineup.

Despite Asters best efforts to extend the series, Spirit forced them to call GG after 44 minutes of action to secure the 2-0 series sweep.

TORONTOTOKYO had a perfect game on Puck, notching a clean 10 kills and eight assists to pace Spirit's 28-16 kill lead. Yatoro and Collapse also pitched in with eight kills apiece.

Here's how the Arlington Major Playoff bracket looks like as Day 8 came to a close:

(Photo: PGL)
(Photo: PGL)

Day 9 of the Arlington Major will see three more teams get eliminated.

The day will start with the second round of the lower bracket featuring Outsiders taking on Beastcoast and Entity facing off against BOOM Esports.

Day 9 will close with the first of lower bracket quarterfinal between OG and the winner of the Outsiders-versus-Beastcoast match.

The Arlington Major is the second and final Dota 2 Major of the 2021-2022 DPC season.

The tournament features 17 of the best Dota 2 teams in the world fighting for their slice of the US$500,000 prize pool and 4,570 DPC point pool.

More importantly, the Arlington Major is the last chance for teams to secure a coveted direct invite to TI11, Dota 2's marquee million-dollar world championship tournament.

For everything you need to know about the Arlington Major, check here.

If you're a fan of Dota 2 both as a game and as an esports title, check out our Dota 2 page. From news to results, to the latest game meta or builds, as well as player interviews, there's something for everyone.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Dota 2 Arlington Major Day 7: Liquid, EG, RNG go home as BOOM secure TI11 invite

    With the day's results, BOOM Esports, Entity, and Outsiders have guaranteed themselves at least a Top 8 finish. How did the others fare?

  • Dota 2: T1 part ways with Karl, Gabbi ahead of TI11 regional qualifiers

    Karl and Gabbi's departures from T1 notably comes after the team's disappointing 5th place finish in the 2021-2022 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) Summer Tour.

  • A 17-year-old boy killed his father. Then, his face showed up on a missing child poster

    “I Just Killed My Dad,” a new Netflix documentary, tells the story of Anthony Templet, who shot his father dead in 2019. <strong>Clémence Michallon</strong> reports

  • American tourist raped in public toilet in central Paris

    Man charged after attack on woman in heart of French capital’s tourist district by River Seine

  • Chinese court dismisses #MeToo appeal by woman who accused CCTV host of forcibly kissing her

    Prominent TV host accused of forcibly groping and kissing the woman while she was an intern

  • Iran brands US claim of assassination plot 'fiction'

    Iran dismissed as "fiction" Thursday US allegations it had plotted to kill former White House national security adviser John Bolton in retaliation for the assassination of one of its top commanders.

  • Laal Singh Chaddha review – a ‘Hindi Forrest Gump’, no more, no less

    Director Advait Chandan is too literal in his adaptation of the 90s classic but finds a warmth and political honesty the original lacks Aamir Khan turns Gump in Laal Singh Chadda. Photograph: Paramount Pictures

  • Sri Lankan ex-leader arrives in Bangkok after fleeing protests

    Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday arrived in Bangkok after his visa ran out following a month-long stint in Singapore where he had taken refuge from protesters at home.

  • Delhi to enforce mask mandate again after spurt in COVID cases

    New Delhi will enforce a mask mandate again after COVID-19 infections rose in the past fortnight, a government order showed on Thursday, though a similar order in April failed to improve compliance. New Delhi reported 2,146 new infections in the past 24 hours and eight deaths, the worst figures among Indian states and federal territories. The country reported 16,299 new infections during the period, taking the cumulative total to 44.2 million, while deaths rose by 53 to 526,879.

  • Brazilian woman arrested for stealing mother's artwork

    Brazilian authorities arrested a late art collector's daughter Wednesday for allegedly orchestrating a scam in which a supposed psychic moved into her octogenarian mother's home and stole millions, police and media reports said.

  • Landfills around the world release a lot of methane - study

    Decomposing food waste is releasing thousands of tonnes of planet-warming methane gas at landfills in Buenos Aires, Delhi, Mumbai, and Lahore, new research finds. With about 570 million tonnes of the greenhouse gas emitted every year from both industrial and natural processes, the concentration of methane in the atmosphere has been increasing at a record pace https://www.noaa.gov/news-release/increase-in-atmospheric-methane-set-another-record-during-2021#:~:text=NOAA's%20preliminary%20analysis%20showed%20the,during%202020%20was%2015.3%20ppb, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Yet there is another major global source – garbage.

  • North Korea offers Russia ‘100,000 volunteers’ to fight Ukraine, says state TV

    Moscow should not be shy in ‘accepting the hand extended to us by Kim Jong-un’, says Russian defence expert

  • Unification Church says Japan members received death threats

    Unification Church followers in Japan and their families have faced harassment and death threats since the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, the organisation's Japanese branch said Wednesday.

  • Indians forced to buy national flag in return for food rations, says opposition

    Shopkeeper filmed telling customer he had been told to deny rations to anyone refusing to buy flag in run-up to Independence Day People holding Indian flags during a boat rally to mark the 75th Independence Day at Neelangarai beach, in Chennai. Photograph: Idrees Mohammed/EPA

  • Taiwan says Chinese threat ‘not decreased’ even after end of military drills

    President says ‘at present, the threat of Chinese military force has not decreased’

  • North Korean leader declares 'shining victory' over Covid

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday declared a "shining victory" over Covid-19, after officials reported no new cases of the virus for nearly two weeks.

  • 13 killed in Russian strikes near nuclear plant

    Ukraine on Wednesday accused Russia of rocket strikes that killed 13 civilians in areas near a Russian-held power plant, where renewed fighting has raised fears of a nuclear disaster. The overnight strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region in central Ukraine also injured 11 people, with five reported to be in a serious condition. "It was a terrible night, regional governor Valentin Reznichenko wrote on Telegram, urging residents to shelter when they hear air raid sirens. "I am asking and begging you... Don't let the Russians kill you," he wrote, adding that Russia had fired a total of 80 rockets at the area. Most of the casualties were in the town of Marganets, just across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's biggest. Regional council head Mykola Lukashuk said the strikes had hit a local power line, leaving thousands of people without electricity. Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of recent shelling around the plant itself. Ukraine says Russia has stationed hundreds of troops and stored ammunition at the plant. The tensions have brought back memories of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster in then Soviet Ukraine, which killed hundreds of people and spread radioactive contamination over much of Europe. The plant was captured by Russian troops on March 4 after a battle with Ukrainian forces. - Beachgoers fleeing - The strikes came a day after major blasts at the Saki airfield, a key military base on the Russian-annexed Crimea peninsula. Dramatic amateur footage on social media appeared to show panicked holidaymakers fleeing a Crimean beach with young children, as ballooning clouds of grey smoke rose over the horizon. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and has used the region as a staging ground for its attacks, but it has rarely been a target for Ukrainian forces. Moscow insisted that the explosions were caused by detonating ammunition rather than Ukrainian fire. Ukraine's army, which for months pleaded for long-range artillery from Western allies, has been hitting targets deeper in Russian-held territory since some started arriving in recent weeks. Kyiv has also taken credit for several acts of sabotage inside Russian-held territory. - New buyer for Ukraine grain? - The war has severely hampered grain supply from Ukraine, leading to an international food crisis as it is one of the world's biggest producers. But some ships have been able to leave Ukrainian ports in recent days after a deal with Russia brokered by the United Nations and Turkey. The first grain shipment to leave on the Sierra Leone-flagged vessel Razoni departed the Ukrainian port of Odessa on August 1 and had been expected to dock in the Lebanese port of Tripoli at the weekend. But the Ukrainian embassy said a new buyer for the shipment was being sought after the original Lebanese buyer cancelled the order. A five-month delay after Russia's invasion "prompted the buyer and the shipping agent to reach agreement on the cancellation of the order," the Ukraine embassy said in a statement late Tuesday. It is currently anchored off the Turkish port of Mersin. bur-dt/jv

  • Russian strikes near Ukraine nuclear plant kill 14

    Ukraine on Wednesday accused Russia of carrying out rocket strikes that killed 14 civilians in areas near a nuclear power plant, as the G7 warned that Russian control of the facility "endangers the region".

  • China's landmark #MeToo case returns to court after setback

    A landmark sexual harassment case in China was set to return to court Wednesday after an earlier ruling dealt a blow to the country's fledgling #MeToo movement.

  • Lion City Sailors part ways with head coach Kim Do-hoon after FAS ban

    Lion City Sailors head coach Kim Do-hoon and Tampines Rovers assistant coach Mustafic Fahrudin were fined and banned for 3 games for violent conduct in an SPL match last month.