Dota 2 patch 7.32d is one of the meatier letter patches we've had in a while. The Flagbearer Creep is more important than ever now, while Wraith Pact, the meta-defining item of the previous patches, has been severely nerfed.

Besides general and item changes, the new patch also rebalanced half the heroes, with plenty of buffs and nerfs to go around.

Now that the patch has been out a few days, it's time to answer some important questions, such as "which heroes got the biggest buffs in Dota 2 patch 7.32d?"

So, read on to find out which heroes were the biggest winners of Dota 2's most recent patch:

Dazzle

Dazzle is a better laner now at the cost of a minor mana cost increase. (Photo: Valve Software)

Poison Touch

Duration increased from 4/5/6/7s to 5/6/7/8s

Mana Cost increased from 110/120/130/140 to 125/130/135/140

Dazzle is the only hero who received both a buff and a nerf in the latest update. Poison Touch lasts one second longer, which makes the spell significantly stronger in the laning stage. The extra second forces enemies to stay away from creeps longer or risk refreshing the duration of the spell.

The price of that extra second is a higher mana cost at early levels, especially level one. Dazzle starts with 375 mana and adding an extra 15 mana at level one for his main harassing spell does slightly hamper his ability to zone out opponents.

In the end, the extra second turned out to be a much bigger buff than the small mana cost increase. Dazzle had the fifth biggest win rate increase at 1.5% and now hovers around 53% win rate, according to Dotabuff.

Puck

A little damage goes a long way. (Photo: Valve Software)

Dream Coil

Initial Damage increased from 125/200/275 to 150/230/310

Puck gained a little extra damage to its ultimate at all levels, and while it's not a game-breaking amount of damage but it adds up over time.

Puck is a very tempo-based hero, its role in the game is to run around the map and get kills in the early and mid-game. With the help of a Witch Blade, Puck is able to bring down pretty much anyone in the first 20 minutes.

Sometimes enemies manage to slip away from Puck with a sliver of health and that's when the extra damage from Dream Coil will save the day, giving the hero the extra punch needed to get kills he couldn't get in previous patches.

Story continues

Dream Coil is likely to hit multiple heroes in a fight, compounding the benefits of the buff. With a little bonus damage to its ultimate, Puck now wins an additional 1.7% more games than before and hovers around 47% win rate — a big improvement from the sub-45% win rate it had before 7.32d.

Treant Protector

Leech Seed is a lot easier to use now, making Treant a bigger threat past the laning stage. (Photo: Valve Software)

Leech Seed

Damage/Heal per second increased from 16/32/48/64 to 20/35/50/65

Cast Point improved from 0.4s to 0.3s

Cast Range increased from 400 to 400/450/500/550

Overgrowth

Damage per second increased from 75 to 85

As a melee hero, Treant Protector has trouble landing Leech Seed later in the game, when enemies are more mobile. The extra cast range and faster cast point go a long way to fixing that problem. This makes the hero a better chaser and helps deal a little more damage and heals in team fights.

Early game, the extra four damage/heal on the spell does a lot of work in the laning stage. It's a 25% increase in the spell's value at level one. Similar to Puck, the small numbers buff might not seem much but it adds up over the course of the game.

Overgrowth also got some love, dealing an additional 10 damage at all levels. Overgrowth is mostly used to control enemy heroes and not for damage, but a little extra is always appreciated.

Thanks to the buffs he got, Treant gained a 1.75% win rate and now sits at around 52% win rate — well worth spamming at higher levels of play. The hero is currently the fourth most successful support in the immortal bracket, with only Silencer, Omniknight, and Mirana being more successful.

Dark Willow

The biggest oversight now deals bigger damage. (Photo: Valve Software)

Bramble Maze

Damage per tick increased from 50 to 50/55/60/65

The most significant damage buff in our list goes to Dark Willow's Bramble Maze, which now deals an extra 75 damage when maxed out. A 325-damage AoE spell that can root multiple enemies and lasts 15 seconds makes Dark Willow one of the strongest supports in early-game skirmishes.

So far, most players continue to max out Shadow Realm first due to the versatility of the spell and then move on to Bramble Maze. Thanks to the buff the hero received, Dark Willow was temporarily able to cross the 50% win rate threshold, although she remains a risky pick in inexperienced hands.

Razor

A new item build has breathed new life into Razor. (Photo: Valve Software)

Storm Surge

Aghanim’s Shard Damage increased from 150 to 175

Talents

Level 10 Talent Agility increased from +9 to +12

It's a little surprising to see Razor as the biggest winner of the patch. On paper, the hero received a small damage buff to his Aghanim's Shard, which is more of a "notice-me" buff than anything else. Razor's Shard has been pretty strong for a while now and this buff has led to more players buying the item and recognizing its value.

The talent buff on the other hand is completely useless. Firstly it has to compete against the extra Plasma Field damage, which is picked by almost all players, and secondly.... does three agility even do anything?

Razor's astounding 7% increase in win rate has more to do with the new Bloodstone build that has become more popular recently. A Razor with Bloodstone wins two out of every three games, it's the hero's most successful item among the 10 most purchased.

With a buff to his Aghanim's Shard and an item build that allows the hero to come online earlier, Razor is not only the patch's biggest winner, but he is also one of the best heroes in the game to grind MMR thanks to his 56% win rate. If you like Razor or winning, it's time to master this hero.

Otomo is a long-time gaming enthusiast and caster. He has been playing games since he was 10 and is the biggest Dota 2 fan.

