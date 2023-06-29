Dota 2: Bleed's DJ just wants to focus on winning and not whether they qualify for TI

Bali will be the first Major for Bleed's players in ages.

While almost every other Dota 2 team is focused on qualifying for The International 2023, Filipino Dota 2 star DJ and his team, Bleed Esports, are more focused on showing out in the upcoming Bali Major. (Photo: Bleed Esports)

As one of the top players in the Dota 2 world, Djardel "DJ" Mampusti is ready to take on the Bali Major.

Speaking to Yahoo Southeast Asia at the Bleed teamhouse in Singapore, DJ said that the team is focused on winning games first, and not worrying about whether they qualify for the upcoming The International 2023 (TI 2023).

"I think we just want to win because we all haven't been in the major for months and then this is Kordan's first Major and I think we just want to focus on winning and not really think about what should we get for us to qualify to TI," said DJ.

With a dominant finish at the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) Summer Tour, Bleed Esports came in first in the SEA region, beating out teams such as Talon and Execration.

This is in stark contrast to almost being relegated in the Spring Tour.

The turnaround can be attributed to their new coach, Rasmus "MISERY" Filipsen, who has helped the team find their way.

In fact, DJ admitted as much, calling MISERY his favourite person on the team because how "he thinks about Dota and how he coaches us."

"He did a lot of help in terms of solidifying our strategy and our drafts. But overall, I kind of feel like we were already pretty good even before the end of Tour 2," added DJ.

Souliya "jaCkky" Khoomphetsavong also told Yahoo Southeast Asia felt that while they didn't do "really well" last season, the team are getting better and better.

Bleed Esports' carry player Souliya "JaCkky" Khoomphetsavong. (Photo: Bleed Esports)

"I'm not sure about everyone but for me, I just want to play the game, and don't think about winning or losing," said jaCkky.

But if Bleed Esports want to dominate Bali Major, there's one thing that both its veteran players can agree on, and that is to teach Singaporean newcomer Teng "Kordan" Tjin Yao how to play more aggressively.

Kordan is currently their mid player and has only been playing Dota 2 professionally since the start of the 2023 DPC season.

"When we're strong, we should play aggressively, and Kordan likes to keep farming and play passively," explained jaCkky.

At the end of the day though, both veterans seem to have embraced a philosophy it's not about winning or losing, but more about being able to play they way they want so they can win.

"Like me doing some good shit in the game doesn't really help us winning, but it's just an extra thing. But for us to win games, I feel like we just we need to play how we want to play and not do so much. Because trying to do more is kind of bad," said DJ.

And judging by their DPC Summer Tour results, that seems to have worked.

The Bali Major will be an interesting opportunity to see if it they can continue doing so and whether they have a shot at heading to the biggest esports tournament in the world, TI 2023, come October in Seattle.

Bleed Esports are among the 18 teams competing in the Bali Major. From 29 June to 9 July, they will be fighting for their cut of the US$500,000 prize pool and 3,500 DPC point pool.

For everything you need to know about the Bali Major, check here.

Aloysius Low is an ex-CNET editor with more than 15 years of experience. He's really into cats and is currently reviewing products at canbuyornot.com

