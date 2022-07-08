Dota 2: BOOM Esports coach Mushi shines as stand-in in 2-0 sweep over T1

BOOM Esports coach Mushi played his team's match against T1 as a stand-in, proving instrumental in securing the 2-0 series sweep for his team. (Photos: BOOM Esports, Valve Software)
BOOM Esports coach Mushi played his team's match against T1 as a stand-in, proving instrumental in securing the 2-0 series sweep for his team. (Photos: BOOM Esports, Valve Software)

Southeast Asian Dota 2 fans were in for a treat when they tuned into the hype showdown between regional rivals BOOM Esports and T1 on Thursday (7 July).

BOOM played the match with their coach and living legend, Chai "Mushi" Yee Fung, standing in for Rolen Andrei Gabriel "skem" Ong.

It was an important match for both teams as a victory for BOOM puts them in the lead in the 2021-2022 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) Summer Tour regional league for Southeast Asia while T1 needed to win to keep their hopes of attending the Arlington Major alive.

Mushi reminds us that he's still got it

For newer players who aren't aware of his reputation, Mushi is an icon of the Southeast Asian Dota 2 scene.

He attended the The International (TI) six times during his career as a player and made it to the Top 4 in three of his appearances. Mushi's best placement was during TI3, where he led Orange Esports to a third place finish.

A year since his last match as a professional player, Mushi proved yet again why he is a legend in the Dota 2 scene. He had a phenomenal performance against T1, particularly in the first game as Keeper of the Light.

Despite playing as the BOOM's position 5 support, Mushi had the highest net worth among all supports in the game, more than tripling T1's Matthew "Whitemon" Filemon, playing the same role.

During game one, Mushi focused on doing two things in fights. The first was making sure to spam Chakra Magic on Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer's Ember Spirit to allow him to keep spamming his spells. Mushi's other job was to bother Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte on Bristleback, which he did by relentlessly targeting him with Solar Bind.

It was a perfect showcase of how effective a well-played Keeper of the Light can be.

Mushi ended the series opener with only one death as well as four kills and 17 assists to his name. Mushi was such a threat in the first game of the series that T1 made sure to ban his Keeper of the Light in the draft of game two.

Game two was a little more challenging for BOOM Esports, as T1 picked a more mobile draft in order to play more aggressively. This playstyle suited T1 as they managed to hold the lead for the first 20 minutes of the game.

While Mushi's performance on Winter Wyvern in game two wasn't as explosive as his game one performance, he still managed to shine and land a game-winning Winter's Curse at the 33-minute mark.

Mushi's timely ultimate prevented T1 from saving Gabbi and gave BOOM their first teamwipe of the game.

BOOM managed to snowball their way to the 2-0 series sweep after that crushing teamfight victory.

T1 tapped out 10 minutes later as they had no control of the map and no chance of making a comeback.

After the match was over, Yopaj sat down for an interview with the panel. When asked how it felt to play with Mushi, the midlaner replied that it was just the same as playing with Skem, "It's really fun to play with Mushi, it looks like we were playing with Skem. They are just the same."

We wonder if Yopaj said that because Mushi was in the background keeping an eye on his teammate.

Thanks to their 2-0 victory over T1, BOOM Esports is now tied with Talon Esports for first place in the league, each team has a record of 5-1.

BOOM Esports' next opponent will be Fnatic on Saturday (9 July). Winning that match will guarantee them a spot in the Arlington Major as well as a good shot at finishing the Summer Tour atop the Southeast Asian regional league.

BOOM Esports roster:

  1. Souliya "JaCkky" Khoomphetsavong

  2. Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer

  3. Saieful "Fbz" Ilham

  4. Timothy "Tims" Randrup

  5. Andrei "skem" Ong

  6. Chai "Mushi" Yee Fung (coach/stand-in)

T1 roster:

  1. Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte Santos

  2. Karl "Karl" Matthew Baldovino

  3. Carlo "Kuku" Palad

  4. Kenny "Xepher" Deo

  5. Matthew "Whitemon" Filemon

Otomo is a long-time gaming enthusiast and caster. He has been playing games since he was 10 and is the biggest Dota 2 fan.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia's Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.

    US basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty Thursday to drug smuggling charges in a Russian court but denied intending to break the law in a case that has further inflamed tensions between Moscow and Washington. The two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, detained days before Russia sent troops to Ukraine, faces up to a decade behind bars for bringing vape cartridges with cannabis oil into the country. The 31-year-old basketball star told a court in the town of Khimki outside Moscow that she "would like to plead guilty" to all the charges, but stressed she had "no intention" of breaking any Russian law. "I was in a rush packing. And the cartridges accidentally ended up in my bag." The athlete, who is six-foot-nine (2.06 metres) tall, wore a red T-shirt and matching trousers. She walked into the courtroom with her tattooed arms handcuffed to a Russian guard. Her lawyer Alexander Boykov called for "as soft a sentence as possible". US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that US embassy officials attended Griner's trial and delivered to her a letter from US President Joe Biden. "We will not relent until Brittney, Paul Whelan, and all other wrongfully detained Americans are reunited with their loved ones," Blinken tweeted. Griner's lawyer Boykov said she had "appreciated" receiving the letter from Biden, who said on Wednesday that he would make bringing her home a "priority." - 'Negligence' - Moscow hit back, saying that US "hype" over Griner would not help her case. "The hype and working on the public, with all the love for this genre among modern politicians, currently only disturbs" the court procress, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said. "It does not just distract from the case but creates interference in the core sense of the word. Silence is needed here." In a call with Griner's wife, Biden said the star was "wrongfully detained under intolerable circumstances". The US leader said he had written to the WBNA star, after she had sent him a hand-written letter presented to the White House on July 4, US Independence Day. "I realise you are dealing with so much, but please don't forget about me and the other American detainees," Griner wrote. "Please do all you can to bring us home." But Ryabkov said letters between the two would not help the star's fate. "It is not correspondence of this kind that can help, but a serious perception by the American side of the signals they received from Moscow, through specialised channels," he said. Another member of Griner's defence team, Maria Blagovolina, said it was her client's decision to plead guilty. "Brittney stressed that she committed the crime by negligence," Blagovolina said. "We hope that this circumstance, together with the evidence of the defense, will be taken into account by the court." - New hearing - The professional basketball player was detained in February in the days before Russia sent troops to Ukraine, with the United States and its allies imposing unprecedented sanctions on Moscow in response. Her case has become a new sticking point in ties between the United States and Russia, with Washington putting its special envoy in charge of hostages on the case. Griner came to Russia in February to play club basketball during the US off-season -- a common path for American stars seeking additional income. She was detained at a Moscow airport after she was found carrying vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage. US authorities initially kept a low profile on the case, which was not made known to the general public until March 5, but have since upped the ante. Russian law is strict in such cases and other foreigners have recently been handed heavy sentences on drug-related charges. Last month, a Moscow court sentenced a former US diplomat, Marc Fogel, to 14 years in prison for "large-scale" cannabis smuggling. Russia and the United States regularly clash over the detention of each other's citizens and sometimes exchange them in scenes reminiscent of the Cold War. The next hearing in the case will be held on July 14. bur/ah