EternaLEnVy retires from competitive Dota 2: A look back at his iconic moments

EternaLEnVy has been a part of the Dota 2 scene for almost a decade and his decision to quit competitively will definitely disappoint his fans. (Photo: Dreamhack)

Jacky "EternaLEnVy" Mao has been a Dota 2 icon since he joined the scene back in 2012, known for his unorthodox item builds, interesting in-game decisions, as well as being a massive anime fan.

EternaLEnVy, or EE-sama, is one of the most well-known and polarizing players in the scene.

Last year EE announced that he would be taking a break from competitive Dota and focus on improving his individual skills.

This announcement was inspired by Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk, the carry player of Team Spirit and one of the stars of The International 10 (TI10).

Unfortunately for fans of EternaLEnVy, a recent Twitter post by Jacky Mao revealed that he has decided to quit playing competitive Dota 2 entirely. Love him or hate him, it's a sad day when EE stops competing.

Retired Competitive — EternaLEnVy (@EternaLEnVy1991) July 2, 2022

Rather than dwell on the fact that we may not be seeing EE-Sama grace our screens in competitive matches, we decided to highlight some of the most interesting things from EE's professional career as well as the funniest things he's done during his decade-long Dota 2 pro career.

EternaLEnVy became a Major champion in 2016

Team Secret had a dominant performance during the Shanghai Major thanks to EE-Sama. (Photo: Valve Software)

Back in 2015 and until 2017, The Dota 2 Majors were seen as mini versions of TI, with each Major having a prize pool of US $3,000,000.

With massive crowds in international arenas and bigger prize pools than the first two Internationals combined, winning a Major was a huge accomplishment.

2016 Was the highlight of EternaLEnVy's career, as he managed to win the Shanghai Major, arguably the most well-known Major in Dota 2 due to the amount of controversy the event generated. EE-sama won the tournament as part of Team Secret.

The prize for winning the Shanghai Major was $1,110,000 for first place, it was the biggest tournament-winning of EternaLEnVy career, with EE's 5-6th place finish at The International 4 coming in second.

EternaLEnVy attended five Internationals in his career

In his decade as a professional Dota 2 player EternaLEnVy attended TI, the game's annual world championship tournament, five times.

Three of those appearances were with Cloud9, while the remaining two were with Fnatic and Team Secret.

Unfortunately for Jacky Mao, he didn't have the best success at TI.

EE's best placing was during TI4 when Cloud9 finishes in 5th-6th place. In the remaining four tournaments, EE and his team placed last place three times and 9th-12th place once.

Throughout his pro career, EternaLEnVy played in every region except China

In total, EE played 31 games on a South American team. (Photo: Beastcoast)

EternaLEnVy is one of the most well-traveled Dota 2 players, competing in Europe as a member of Team Secret and No Tidehunter. The Canadian's longest stint on a team was with Cloud9, a North American organization.

Jacky Mao also played in Southeast Asia as a member of Fnatic for over a year. While short-lived, EE was also a member of two South American teams, Beastcoast and Infamous.

The only region that wasn't graced by EE-Sama's presence was China. It's still an impressive achievement to play in so many regions.

Only Dominik "Black^" Reitmeier has played in more places, having stints in five of the six major Dota 2 regions.

EternaLEnVy's prestigious pro career is not the only thing that has made Jacky famous. As one of the biggest streamers in Dota 2 and a player with an outspoken personality, EE became infamous for the many memes he started.

Here's a list of some of EE's most memorable moments, both in competitive matches and in pubs:

No Tp Scrolls vs Team Secret at the DAC

Dota 2 didn't always have dedicated slots for teleport scrolls. In previous patches, cores would have to dedicate one of their item slots to carrying a TP scroll to move around the map.

Late game matches often had six slotted players followed by couriers carrying teleport scrolls for them.

One of the most iconic moments in Cloud9's competitive games was during their second game against Team Secret in the lower bracket of the DAC.

Cloud9 decided to go for a push into Team Secret's midlane while Artour "Arteezy" Babaev's Lycan and Gustav "s4" Magnusson's Queen of Pain pushed the side lanes in.

Cloud9 was unable to decide between going for the enemy's throne or defending their own and realized far too late that none of their players were carrying teleport scrolls.

It was a huge comeback for Team Secret and the best reminder that no matter what level you're playing and what stage of the game you're at, ALWAYS CARRY A TELEPORT SCROLL!

'DROP YOUR STICK'

Jacky Mao is not shy about sharing his opinion during pub games and trying to micromanage his team to victory.

His pub games are a fountain of hilarious moments from his matches and one of those was when he was trying to inform his teammates to make space for Roshan's items.

In a tense one-hour game, EE-Sama's team managed to bring down Roshan but all of the players were six-slotted.

EE then frantically tries to tell his allies which items to drop in order to pick up the Aegis and the Cheese, resulting in one of his most memorable lines, "Drop your stick!"

EE tries his best to work with a stubborn Nature's Prophet

In another pub match, EternaLEnVy needed help from one of his allies to bring down an overly aggressive enemy Invoker. Luckily for EE, he had a Nature's Prophet on his side.

Except this Nature's Prophet was decidedly unwilling to help EE, despite his persistence.

In the span of 10 seconds, EE tells his ally to teleport top eight times, an impressive vocal exercise for any player. Furion does eventually TP top but he and EE are unable to secure the kill on Invoker.

Till today we are unsure if Furion was unwilling to help EE or if he simply couldn't understand it when EternaLEnVy was yelling "FURIONCANYOUTPTOP".

'Remember when I kicked you?'

Beyond The Summit had one of the best tournament series from 2014 to 2020 and that was their aptly named "The Summit" tournament.

The Summit aimed to bring the most popular Dota 2 teams in the world for a more laid-back and casual event. During The Summit, games would be cast by several professional players in the BTS house.

Besides watching professional Dota 2 players comment on matches, viewers were also treated to some of the best and most creative Dota 2 skits.

This included what life would be like for David "LD" Gorman if he didn't yell his iconic "Wow" at The International.

EE was a big part of one of the most-watched skits produced by Beyond The Summit, their recap of pro players and who they kicked from their teams. Poor Jacky Mao gets burned twice in the video.

These are some of our favorite moments with EternaLEnVy. It's a shame there might not be more in the future but it's been an amazing journey and we wish all the best for EE in the future.

Otomo is a long-time gaming enthusiast and caster. He has been playing games since he was 10 and is the biggest Dota 2 fan.

