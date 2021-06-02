Dota 2: Fnatic move Moon to inactive roster

Kurt Lozano
·Esports Content Producer
·2-min read
Fnatic announced on Wednesday (2 June) that they moved their Dota 2 team's midlaner, Kam "Moon" Boon Seng, to their inactive roster in order to let him "explore his options and pursue new opportunities".

Fnatic's latest roster decision comes after another disappointing showing in the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) where they only managed a fourth place finish in Season 2 of the Southeast Asian regional league, and thus failed to qualify for the WePlay AniMajor.

In Season 1 of the this year's DPC, Fnatic finished the Southeast Asian regional league in first place and earned a direct seed to the playoffs of the ONE Esports Singapore Major in March. 

However, the team only managed a disappointing 9th-12th place finish despite already starting the Major in the playoffs. 

As a result, Fnatic started to tinker with their roster by replacing Nattaphon "Masaros" Ouanphakdee with Ng Kee "ChYuan" Chyuan ahead of Season 2, but to not much success.

Despite now falling out of Fnatic's active roster, Moon has proven himself to be one of the most prolific Dota 2 players to come out of Malaysia. After falling largely under the radar from 2014 to 2017, he was able to earn recognition as one of the best midlaners in Southeast Asia during his time with Mineski from August 2018 to September 2019.

After his two-year stint with Mineski, Moon joined Fnatic and was able to help the team become the best squad in Southeast Asia. When the 2020 DPC was cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic, Moon notably helped Fnatic go on its most dominant stretch in recent memory when they won five consecutive tournaments from March to May 2020. 

"Moon has contributed a lot to our cause since he joined back in 2019. Together we achieved numerous victories in Dota's online era with a string of five consecutive tournament wins, not to mention our last LAN win at the Summit. Across numerous battles, we are grateful that he has been a part of our team," Fnatic said in a post on its Dota 2 team's official Facebook page.

Fnatic will now need to find a suitable midlaner to replace Moon as they are out of the running for a direct invite to The International 10 (TI10) and will need to earn their place in the tournament through the regional qualifiers, which will take place from 23 June to 10 July.

Fnatic Dota 2 roster:

  1. Marc Polo "Raven" Fausto

  2. N/A

  3. Ng Kee "ChYuan" Chyuan

  4. Anucha "Jabz" Jirawong

  5. Djardel "DJ" Mampusti

