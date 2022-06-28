After getting finally getting added to Captain's Mode in patch 7.31d, Marci quickly became one of the top heroes of the Dota Pro Circuit. (Photos: Valve Software)

One of the biggest changes in Dota 2's 7.31d patch was the addition of Marci to Captain's Mode, the game's official competitive mode.

The silent heroine from DOTA: Dragon's Blood has proven to be a hit in the competitive scene, placing among the Top 10 most contested heroes in every region of the 2021-2022 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) Summer Tour so far.

In this article, we will be examining which regions are utilizing Marci the best, what item builds the pros are using, and the differences between core and support Marci.

Western Europe has the best understanding of Marci

After spending eight months tearing up the Dota 2 pub scene, Marci is now officially a part of Captain's Mode. (Photo: Wykrhm Reddy)

Across all six Dota 2 regions in the DPC, Western Europe has enjoyed the most success with Marci so far.

Marci has the second-highest win rate, behind Zeus, among all heroes played in at least five games in Western Europe. The silent heroine won seven out of her nine appearances in Western European Division I games.

North America is not far behind, where Marci won eight out of 11 games played. However, Marci hasn't had much of an impact in Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, and China.

While Marci is either winning the majority of her matches or at least breaking even in five regions, it's a different story in South America.

So far, the region has struggled with the hero, as Marci has only won two out of her 10 games in Division One.

Despite that, it has been a successful debut for Marci. While the pros are still figuring out exactly how to best play her, there is no doubt that the hero's versatility and repositioning abilities are highly valued.

As a result, you're likely to see Marci get picked or banned in pretty much every DPC match you watch.

She is the third most contested hero in Eastern Europe and North America while being the fourth most contested in Southeast Asia, Western Europe, and China.

What items are the pros building for Marci?

In general, Marci is most often played as a position four support, with occasional appearances in the position five support or offlane roles.

Story continues

Marci has the same item build regardless of her support role, although there are big differences between core and support Marci.

When played as a support, players prioritize Marci's ability to move allies and enemies alike with Dispose.

To that end supports build Tranquil Boots, Blink Dagger, and Aether Lens to get maximum value out of Marci's ability to save allies and bring enemies into a tough position.

Core Marci's main focus is dealing as much damage as possible, which is why the hero builds Phase Boots, Armlet, and Basher as her main items.

One thing both builds have in common is buying Blink Dagger, as regardless of her role, Marci's Rebound ability is not enough mobility for the hero.

Marci's skill build varies greatly when she's played as a support and a core

Most heroes in Dota 2 tend to focus on the same skills regardless of what role they are picked in.

Enigma's main purpose in team fights is landing Black Hole regardless of what position the hero is playing.

That's not the case for Marci, as her role greatly determines the skill build the player will use.

For support Marci, the pros always max Dispose by level seven and Rebound by level 10, with a value point in Sidekick and Unleash. Some pros even skip Marci's ultimate in order to focus on her basic spells.

For Core Marci, it's the exact opposite, as core players focus on maximizing her right-clicking ability.

To that end, the hero will max out Sidekick by level seven and then focus on Dispose followed by Rebound, while investing points in Unleash whenever possible.

The 2021-2022 DPC Summer Tour is halfway through, so there is plenty of time left for Marci to continue to evolve.

It will be exciting to see how the pros play the hero in the upcoming weeks and if she will be a big part of the Summer Major in Arlington, Texas in August.

Otomo is a long-time gaming enthusiast and caster. He has been playing games since he was 10 and is the biggest Dota 2 fan.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.